Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda says he wouldn't mind a threesome, Ananya Panday talks about Aditya Roy Kapoor

Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday come together for an exciting episode as they discuss being co-stars, new love interests and more

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 11:19 AM IST

Koffee with Karan-PR handout

Koffee With Karan 7: It's a brand-new week of Disney+ Hotstar's Koffee With Karan Season 7 with the couch being graced by sizzling new guests of Indian entertainment – Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. The promotional video of the show's fourth episode sends hearts fluttering as Vijay Deverakonda's cool, suave vibe compliments Ananya Panday's fun and lively aura. The two actors come together for an exciting episode of laughter and secrets as they discuss being co-stars, new love interests and facing the challenges of fame.

The cheese in the room (hint: Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in episode 2) also gets addressed as a skeptical Vijay Deverakonda says, "I am scared about where this is leading." But worry not, for the superstar does foray into never-before-spoken waters like disclosing his love interests, not minding a threesome, becoming India's heartthrob and much, much more.

In this episode, the show’s iconic host, Karan Johar, also stirs the pot of heart matters by asking Ananya Pandey what’s brewing between her and Aditya Roy Kapur. The answer to this rumoured match and many other revelations, conjectures and manifestations lie in this fun episode.
 
Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 streams exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, with new games, including the all-time favourite rapid fire - bringing fans closer to their favourite stars, every Thursday, 7 PM. 

