Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot: Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Dia Mirza, Bollywood celebs laud actor

Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Dia Mirza, Manish Malhotra, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar lauded Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 08:58 AM IST

Credit: Ranveer Singh-Priyanka Chopra-Dia Mirza-Parineeti Chopra-Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Ranveer Singh has been making headlines after he went naked for a magazine photo shoot. His photos went viral in no time, netizens started sharing the pictures in which he can be seen posing on a Turkish rug, wearing nothing but his birthday suit! The pictures for the shoot went viral before Ranveer uploaded them on his Instagram account. 

Ranveer Singh's photos invited memes and trolls. Some social media users love his photos, while others trolled him. A day later, Ranveer took to his Instagram to share the pictures and fans couldn`t help but cheer for him. The best compliments and support, however, came from his friends in the Industry who cheered for him in the comment section.

Priyanka Chopra, who is good friends with the actor, wrote, "Major (fire emoji)". His `Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl` co-star Parineeti Chopra wrote, "F I R E"." The best cover shot this country has seen. Brave and unapologetic," wrote designer Masaba Gupta.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Director Anurag Kashyap wrote, "What is this hotness (fire emojis). Matlab Kya?? Khamkhah ka Pressure" while designer Manish Malhotra and director Zoya Akhtar dropped fire emojis. Dia Mirza dropped a Lion emoji while Youtube star Lilly Singh wrote, "Major WIN". "Adonis," read Huma Qureshi`s comment. VJ Bani also commented, "Siri play 'Naked as we Come' by Iron and Wine. Great pictures, ahead of your time friend".

On the work front, Ranveer was recently seen in Netflix's interactive special 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls' which received a positive response from netizens all over the globe. As far as films are concerned, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty`s next directorial film `Cirkus` with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

Apart from that, Ranveer also has `Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani` with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023. (With inputs from ANI)

