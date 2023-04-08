Urfi Javed flaunts her toned figure in pink saree, fans say it's 'miracle'

Urfi Javed/Instagram

Bigg Boss Ott and Splitsvilla XI fame, Urfi Javed is quite active on Instagram. The model keeps making headlines with her bizarre yet unique style of fashion and also for sharing her candid thoughts. Urfi has once again surprised the audience with her new outfit.

On Friday, Urfi Javed shared a video on Instagram in which the model could be seen wearing a pink saree. Bigg Boss OTT fame wore the pink floral saree in a different way and styled it with a deep plunging neckline-halterneck blouse. The model captioned the post, “When I’m not bloated”. The model used the song 'Kya Mohabbat Hai Kya Nazara hai' in the background.

Seeing Urfi’s new avatar, netizens were amazed and shared their thoughts in the comment section. One of the comments read, “Miracle Miracle Miracle.” Another one wrote, “loved the saree and makeup.” One of the fans commented, “Now that’s called a sexy lady. Well done Urfi.” Another comment read, “This is too many clothes (laughing emoji)”

Urfi Javed earlier too impressed the fans with her saree look when the designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla styled her in a golden saree. The model took to her Instagram and shared the photo of her stunning in a saree and wrote, “I am thrilled to be dressed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. They are masters of what they do and have made me feel all the more empowered with their acceptance of who lam. No designers would give me clothes which is why I started making my own. Abu Sandeep has changed that for me.”

She also thanked the designer duo for styling her in her Instagram stories and wrote, “Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla is literally the sweetest, the first designers who showed interest in me, so grateful to them.”

Later, The designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla revealed the reason behind choosing Urfi Javed as their model and wrote, “We dressed Uorfi Javed to show that there is a lot more to her than what meets the eye. For us, collaborating with Uorfi means acknowledging her courage.”

