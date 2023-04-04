Urfi Javed wears outfit made of grass as she celebrates environment day, netizens say, 'ped banne ki kya zarurat thi'

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed who is known for her unique yet bizarre fashion sense is quite active on social media. The model is known for making outfits through DIY products and recently she has been garnering positive feedback from stars. After being the only Indian star to be followed by pop icon Karol G, Urfi posted surprised fans with a new unique outfit.

On Tuesday, Urfi Javed posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram as well as on Twitter wherein the model could be seen wearing a formal blue coat and matching trousers, however, without a twist her outfits are incomplete. This time the model made her outfit unique by putting ‘green grass’ over it. The model completed her look with a sleek bun hairstyle and brown heels. Urfi captioned the post, “It's environment day Tom! Did my part! Lol. Guess what I made this from!.”

After seeing her new outfit, netizens rushed to the comment section to express their views. Orhan Awatramani also commented on Urfi’s post and wrote, “Fucking love.” To which the model replied, “Orry approved.” One of the comments read, “Sister what was the need to become a tree on environment day.” Another comment read, “You have grown grass on our outfit now grow plants too.” Some fans also loved Urfi’s new look and appreciated her for her innovative idea’. One of the fans commented, “How do you create something like this? Awesome innovative ideas!!” another wrote, “Nice look.” Another wrote, “Looking gorgeous.”

Urfi Javed was recently appreciated by Kareena Kapoor in an interview as the actress said in an interview with Zoom, “The fact that she does exactly as she wants, that’s what fashion is all about – when you are comfortable in your own skin and do exactly as you, please. I just love the confidence. I am a confident girl so I am all for confidence. I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off. I am not as gutsy as Urfi but I feel it’s extremely brave and extremely gutsy.” In reply, Urfi tweeted, “Whatttttttt, Kareena just said she likes me ??? I’m dead! Bye. I can’t, wow, is this seriously happening ?”

