Urfi Javed gets trolled for wearing fishing net with gajra, netizens say 'machware aapko khoj rahe hai'

After Kareena Kapoor complimented Urfi Javed, the latter took her fashion sense to a new level, and netizens are having a field day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 09:41 PM IST

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed is on cloud-9 ever since Kareena Kapoor praised the former for her unique fashion sense. The actress who is often trolled for her outfits has earned appreciation from Kareena. Uorfi has got the perfect boost, to carry on her experiments in fashion.

On Thursday, Uorfi made her public appearance by wrapping a net around her body, and her hair tied with mogra flowers (gajra). Uorfi posed for the media in her latest outfit and even dropped a reel on her Instagram. Thanking Kareena, Uorfi captioned the video, "Kareena said she likes my confidence. My life is complete now! K bye. Someone pinch me." 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

As the usual drill, Uorfi's post got some weird comments. Many netizens are confused and they're debating if Urfi has wrapped a football net or fishing net around her. A user wrote, "Mujhe to ye kuch machli pakarne ka jal lag raha hain (I find it a fisherman's net)." Another netizen added, "Mere ghar m kpde sukhane ke liye rassi chyiye thi (I needed a rope to dry the clothes at my home)." A user wrote, "Machware apko khoj rhe hai jiska aap ye machli pakadne wala jaal pehni hui ho (fishermen are searching for you, as you have wore their net)." 

For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor Khan lauded Urfi Javed in her recent interview calling the Bigg Boss OTT fame actress 'extremely brave and gutsy'. Speaking to Zoom TV Entertainment, the Heroine actress said, "I am not as gutsy as Urfi but I feel it's extremely brave and extremely gutsy. Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing."

Kareena also added, "The fact that she does exactly as she wants, that's what fashion is all about - when you are comfortable in your own skin and do exactly as you, please. I just love the confidence. I am a confident girl so I am all for confidence. I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off." On the work front, Urfi was last seen in Spilitsvilla 14. Kareena was last in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. 

Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
Streaming This Week: Rocket Boys 2, Vaathi, Kuttey, binge-watch these latest OTT series and movies
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
YouTuber Manoj Dey secretly marries girlfriend Jyoti Shree Mahato, pics surprise his 40 lakh subscribers
First-image
Gurgaon: Financial firm employee shot at over chair in office
