Urfi Javed gets trolled for wearing fishing net with gajra, netizens say 'machware aapko khoj rahe hai'

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed is on cloud-9 ever since Kareena Kapoor praised the former for her unique fashion sense. The actress who is often trolled for her outfits has earned appreciation from Kareena. Uorfi has got the perfect boost, to carry on her experiments in fashion.

On Thursday, Uorfi made her public appearance by wrapping a net around her body, and her hair tied with mogra flowers (gajra). Uorfi posed for the media in her latest outfit and even dropped a reel on her Instagram. Thanking Kareena, Uorfi captioned the video, "Kareena said she likes my confidence. My life is complete now! K bye. Someone pinch me."

Here's the post

As the usual drill, Uorfi's post got some weird comments. Many netizens are confused and they're debating if Urfi has wrapped a football net or fishing net around her. A user wrote, "Mujhe to ye kuch machli pakarne ka jal lag raha hain (I find it a fisherman's net)." Another netizen added, "Mere ghar m kpde sukhane ke liye rassi chyiye thi (I needed a rope to dry the clothes at my home)." A user wrote, "Machware apko khoj rhe hai jiska aap ye machli pakadne wala jaal pehni hui ho (fishermen are searching for you, as you have wore their net)."

For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor Khan lauded Urfi Javed in her recent interview calling the Bigg Boss OTT fame actress 'extremely brave and gutsy'. Speaking to Zoom TV Entertainment, the Heroine actress said, "I am not as gutsy as Urfi but I feel it's extremely brave and extremely gutsy. Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing."

Kareena also added, "The fact that she does exactly as she wants, that's what fashion is all about - when you are comfortable in your own skin and do exactly as you, please. I just love the confidence. I am a confident girl so I am all for confidence. I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off." On the work front, Urfi was last seen in Spilitsvilla 14. Kareena was last in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.