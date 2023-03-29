Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Urfi Javed reacts to Kareena Kapoor Khan calling her 'extremely brave and gutsy', says 'I'm dead'

Talking about Urfi Javed, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently said, "I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 07:53 PM IST

Urfi Javed reacts to Kareena Kapoor Khan calling her 'extremely brave and gutsy', says 'I'm dead'
Urfi Javed-Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Urfi Javed is known for experimenting with her fashion and looks, using daily objects such as bandages and toilet paper to make her dresses. Though the social media sensation is often brutally trolled for her weird outfits, she is also praised by many for her confidence and for creating her own identity in the world of fashion.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also lauded Urfi Javed in her recent interview calling the Bigg Boss OTT fame actress 'extremely brave and gutsy'. Speaking to Zoom TV Entertainment, the Heroine actress said, "I am not as gutsy as Urfi but I feel it's extremely brave and extremely gutsy. Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing."

Kareena also added, "The fact that she does exactly as she wants, that's what fashion is all about - when you are comfortable in your own skin and do exactly as you, please. I just love the confidence. I am a confident girl so I am all for confidence. I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off."

Now, Urfi has reacted to Kareena praising her as she took to her Twitter on Wednesday morning and wrote, "Whatttttttt, Kareena just said she likes me???  I’m ded! Bye. I can’t, wow, is this seriously happening?". Her tweet went viral on the micro-blogging platform with several users congratulating her. One user replied to her tweet, "U deserve it, great going, keep up the good work", while another wrote, "Queen you are the best".

For the unversed, it was on Kareena's chat show recently when actor Ranbir Kapoor called Urfi Javed's fashion "bad taste". Well it seems, the two cousins have decided to agree to disagree at this point.

READ | 'Super cute' Urfi Javed in old pics from college days shocks fans: 'Tab allergy nahi thi kapdo se..'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Grammy Awards 2023: From Taylor Swift to Cardi B, singers who rocked their red carpet looks, see pics
Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's luxurious Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth over Rs 4,000 crore adorned with 560 kg gold
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of blueberries: From boosting brain function to fighting inflammation and more
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
Shah Rukh, Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, here's how much top Bollywood celebs charge to perform at private parties
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 648 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.