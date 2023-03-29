Urfi Javed reacts to Kareena Kapoor Khan calling her 'extremely brave and gutsy', says 'I'm dead'

Urfi Javed-Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Urfi Javed is known for experimenting with her fashion and looks, using daily objects such as bandages and toilet paper to make her dresses. Though the social media sensation is often brutally trolled for her weird outfits, she is also praised by many for her confidence and for creating her own identity in the world of fashion.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also lauded Urfi Javed in her recent interview calling the Bigg Boss OTT fame actress 'extremely brave and gutsy'. Speaking to Zoom TV Entertainment, the Heroine actress said, "I am not as gutsy as Urfi but I feel it's extremely brave and extremely gutsy. Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing."

Kareena also added, "The fact that she does exactly as she wants, that's what fashion is all about - when you are comfortable in your own skin and do exactly as you, please. I just love the confidence. I am a confident girl so I am all for confidence. I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off."

Now, Urfi has reacted to Kareena praising her as she took to her Twitter on Wednesday morning and wrote, "Whatttttttt, Kareena just said she likes me??? I’m ded! Bye. I can’t, wow, is this seriously happening?". Her tweet went viral on the micro-blogging platform with several users congratulating her. One user replied to her tweet, "U deserve it, great going, keep up the good work", while another wrote, "Queen you are the best".

Whatttttttt, Kareena just said she likes me ??? I’m ded ! Bye . I can’t , wow, is this seriously happening ? https://t.co/KP71QXgkU2 — Uorfi (@uorfi) March 29, 2023

For the unversed, it was on Kareena's chat show recently when actor Ranbir Kapoor called Urfi Javed's fashion "bad taste". Well it seems, the two cousins have decided to agree to disagree at this point.



