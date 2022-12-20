Urfi Javed detained: Here’s what happened in Dubai

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed (Photo - Instagram)

Apart from the backlash on her controversial outfits, more trouble has been stirred up for DIY expert and fashion influencer Urfi Javed as she has reportedly been detained in Dubai. According to India Today reports, Javed was detained by Dubai authorities on Tuesday.

According to several media reports, Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed was shooting a video in Dubai in a “revealing outfit”, because of which the authorities detained her. There has been no official confirmation from Javed’s team on her detention.

Reports from India Today further claimed that Urfi Javed is being questioned by the authorities over the revealing outfit that she wore during a shoot. The authorities from Dubai or Javed’s team have refrained from issuing an official statement on the incident till now.

As quoted by the Times of India, a source claimed, “She had shot a video for her Instagram in an outfit made by her, which was revealing as per the people here in Dubai. The fact that there is no problem with the outfit but where she shot the video was an open area and they don’t consider it to be allowed to wear what she wore. She is being questioned by the police. Let’s see what happens."

Urfi Javed is fairly popular in India because of her DIY outfits and her racy Instagram posts. While many have criticized some of the outlandish outfits worn by her in the past, she has often defended herself against trolls and those who question her clothing choices.

It must be noted that earlier, Javed herself had said that she was not allowed to travel to the United Arab Emirates due to some discrepancies in her passport. Urfi revealed that she does not have the last name on her passport, which is why she cannot travel to UAE.

Urfi Javed had said that Air India and Al Express did not allow passport holders with no last name to travel to UAE and that she only had the name ‘Uorfi’ written on her passport.

