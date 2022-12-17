Search icon
Urfi Javed says 'shameless, distasteful, vulgar but still...' as she wears revealing outfit

Urfi Javed can be seen wearing a black monokini in the viral video. Sharing the clip, she wrote, "Shameless, distasteful, vulgar but still so pretty."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 10:59 PM IST

Credit: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed, who is known for her bizarre outfits, has been making headlines for always being local about her fashion choices. Recently, she took to Instagram and dropped a reel in a revealing black monokini

Sharing the reel, Urfi wrote, “Shameless, distasteful, vulgar but still so pretty.” In no time, her post went viral and netizens started reacting to it. One of them wrote, “Puri pagal ho chuki hai ye.” The second one mentioned, “uri pagal ho chuki hai ye.” The third one mentioned, “Iska account ko report kar ka band karo.” Another said, “Sabr and wait for urfi's future., Anjaaaam Duniya ka duniya se hin milega.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

One of the social media users slammed her and wrote, “Are yr such me had h sirf ek bar to uppar wale se dar yr apni liye nhi apni ma papa ke liye tere karan un ko bhi allah sja dege toba kr le behan ye kam nhi aayga such me allah se dar allah mafi mag le sudhar ja.” While the other one said, “Not Gorgeous, it is called girl makes jealous by show her body and earn tharkis in instagram world and live by earning.”

Recently, she has been brutally attacked by the netizens even for wearing a salwar suit. Reason is that the Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania actress chose to wear the traditional outfit at a beach in Dubai.

The Splitsvilla X4 participant took to her Instagram and shared this video, which had this imprinted, "PoV - Uorfi Javed in a parallel universe". The Instagram users flooded the comments section with brutal comments. One Instagram user wrote, "Jahan bikini daalni chahiye wahan suit aur jahan suit daala chahiye wahan bikini".

Another comment read, "Aaj suraj kahan se nikla hai, main sapna to nahi dekh rahi hun", while another Instagram user wrote, "Yahi sanskar India mein dikaye hote to kya hi baat hoti". One comment read, "Jahan nanga hona chahiye wahan ye pure kapdo mein hai aur waise poora din ye social media par nangi ghumti hai".

AD | Viral video: Urfi Javed flaunts her sexy curves in floral saree, netizens joke 'it's a parallel universe'

 

