Splitsvilla X4: Urfi Javed poses with Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani, calls herself 'mischief maker'

Urfi Javed/Instagram

Splitsvilla X4 fame Urfi Javed has shared photos with Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani. She is seen in the pictures sporting a mesh cover over what appears to be a bikini. Arjun looks sharp in his formal attire, while Sunny is donning a red outfit.

She captioned the post as, “Mischief managed But I’m not done yet with the mischief @mtvsplitsvilla #mischeifmaker.”

Check out the post here:

On Saturday, November 10, Urfi went to the airport to get her picture taken while wearing a flowery saree. But once again, she was severely trolled by internet users.

Urfi Javed is seen in the footage posted by the celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani struggling with her pallu as she exits the airport. The Splitsvilla X4 contestant was criticized online as soon as her footage was posted. Netizens said she was overreacting to save her slipping pallu.

MTV released a BTS video of Urfi. She describes her other competitors in the video. Urfi addressed Honey Kamboj as "Meetha" when she first saw him. The phrase is slang for gay people and other LGBTQI people. The video quickly gained popularity, and Urfi received ruthless trolls for her offensive remark.

Urfi realised that her comment is taken in a context that she did not wanted to make. She issued her clarification by sharing the clip on her stories, and wrote, "@iamhoneykamboj I didn't mean anything bad for him, the first word that came to my mind after hearing honey is meetha! I didn't think this through back then but I apologise, honey is an amazing guy! Lots of love for you"

Urfi earned greater notoriety after she made an appearance in the first season of Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT, which was televised exclusively on Voot last year. Urfi has previously made cameo appearances in a number of shows. After Zeeshan Khan severed his connection with her on the fourth day and paired with Divya Agarwal, who went on to win the competition, she was the first competitor to be eliminated from the show on the eighth day alone.