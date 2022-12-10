Urfi Javed brutally trolled as she struggles with her saree pallu, netizens ask 'didi safety pin ka naam suna hai?'

Urfi Javed/Viral Bhayani Instagram

Urfi Javed often gets bashed for her weird and bizarre outfits such as wearing just bicycle chains or bandages to cover her private parts. On Saturday, November 10, Urfi wore a floral saree and went to the airport to get herself clicked. But this time too, she was brutally trolled by the netizens.

In the video shared by the celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Urfi Javed is seen struggling with her pallu as she walks outside the airport. As soon as her video was posted, netizens started bashing the Splitsvilla X4 participant for intentionally not wearing a safety pin and then, overacting to save her slipping pallu.

One Instagram user commented, "Didi safety pin ka naam suna hai?", another wrote, "Didi ek safety pin naam ka jugaad aata hai jo aap laga loge to pallu nahi girega...oops moment nhi aayega". Another comment read, "Abee yaar ye chahti kya hai, saree bhi bol rahi hai baar baar mujhe nahi rehna tere uper insult feel ho raha hai". "Kapde pehene ki aadat nahi hai, aaj pehne hain to sambhal nahi rahe", wrote another Instagram user.

After appearing in cameos in multiple shows, Urfi gained more limelight after she came in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar and streamed exclusively on Voot last year. She was the first contestant to get evicted from the show on the eighth day itself after Zeeshan Khan broke his connection with her on the fourth day and paired with Divya Agarwal, who ended up winning the show.

Though Javed, who goes by the name of Uorfi on social media, keeps sharing her semi-nude photos and videos in bizarre costumes on her social media, she only has around 3.8 million followers on Instagram and 92 thousand followers on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.



