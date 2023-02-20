Search icon
'He wasn’t a good actor': Urfi Javed has a blunt response to Aditya Chopra's ‘couldn’t make Uday Chopra a star’ comment

After Aditya Chopra stated that his brother Uday Chopra is an actor and he's not a very successful actor, Urfi Javed reacted.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 05:58 PM IST

File Photo

Social media sensation Urfi Javed reacted after filmmaker Aditya Chopra talked about nepotism and opened up about why Uday Chopra couldn’t become a successful actor in one of the episodes of The Romantics.

For the unversed, Aditya Chopra stated, “My brother is an actor and he's not a very successful actor. Now, here is the son of one of the biggest filmmakers, he's the brother of a very big filmmaker. Imagine a company like YRF, that has probably launched the most newcomers, and we could not make him a star. Why could we not do it for our own? Because the bottom line is, only an audience will decide, ‘I like this person, I want to see this person’. No one else can decide that.”

Now, Urfi Javed reacted to his statement on Twitter and wrote, “The sheer ignorance in this statement irritates me so much. Nepotism isn't about success, it's about the opportunities. Uday Chopra wasn't good looking (not that it matters but I'm making a point), wasn't a good actor, his movies failed miserable at box office but he still kept getting work. Had it been some Uday Chauhan (someone not from Bollywood), he wouldn't even get all those opportunities just after one failed movie. Are you guys going to defend nepotism by using This? Really?.”

Social media users reacted to her Tweet, one of them wrote, “Suniel Shetty must be saying the same for KL Rahul.” The second one stated, “True! Nepotism will be there nobody should deny it.” The third one said, “True! Nepotism will be there nobody should deny it.” The fourth one said, “If you were in his position would you not give your sister opportunities? Please stop this holier than thou attitude. Nepotism exists and everyone will try and give opportunity to the people they love..”

