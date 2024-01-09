This is not how you show fandom: Yash reacts as three fans die while preparing for his birthday, meets grieving families

Actor Yash's three fans died while installing the cutout at Ambedkar Nagar, the village in the middle of the night on his birthday.

In a shocking and unfortunate incident, three fans of Yash died due to electrocution while putting up birthday banners for the actor who turned 38 on Monday. It happened when fans planned

While installing the huge cutout, the cutout hit the electric wire and electrocuted the youth who was holding the cutout. As a result, three youths died on the spot. “Three youths were electrocuted in Karnataka’s Gadag district on Sunday night after a huge flex of actor Yash, which they were installing to wish his birthday, came into contact with the electric wire,” said Police. The deceased persons have been identified as Hanamanta Harijan (21), Murali Nadavinamani (20), Naveen Ghazi (19). Three more were seriously injured and the injured have been admitted to Lakshmeshwar Hospital for treatment.

The incident took place at the Surangi village in Lakshmeshwar Taluk of the district. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Lakshmeshwar police station. After meeting the families of the fans who got electrocuted, Rocking Star Yash spoke to the media present at the location. "If you wish me wholeheartedly, from where ever you are, that is the best gesture for me. Tragic incidents like these make me fear my own birthday. This is not how you show fandom. Please don't show your love like this. I want to request you all. Don't hang banners, don't do bike chases and take dangerous selfies; my intention is for all of my audience and fans is to grow in life as I do. If you are a true fan of mine, then do your work diligently, dedicate your life to yourself and be happy and successful. You are the ones who mean everything to your families, you should aim to make them proud.”

He added, “I don't like to demonstrate popularity by exhibiting the love of my fans. I will always keep the showcasing to a minimum even if my fans are upset about it. But my intention is not to disappoint anyone. If you respect me, then be responsible first. Parents are waiting for you at home. It is not about monetary support that one can extend, but we can not bring back the dead."

“This year, I didn't want to celebrate my birthday because COVID cases are rising. There shouldn't be any harm from our end. That's why I kept it simple and decided to celebrate only with my family," he concluded.

On being if he would provide financial aid and support to the bereaved families, he said that he certainly will, but didn't disclose any details as it was not the right time to talk about it. (With inputs from ANI)