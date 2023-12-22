The Legend of Hanuman Season 3 trailer: Lord Ram, Hanuman to end Ravan's era of torture, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

The much-awaited trailer of The Legend of Hanuman Season 3 impresses fans.

The Legend of Hanuman is a popular Indian mythological series and its two seasons are already streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Now, the makers have finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the third season leaving fans excited.

The trailer showcased how Lord Hanuman struggles to accept the vanar in him and take control of his growing power. The trailer gives a glimpse into the epic battle led by Lord Ram and Hanuman to end the era of torture by killing Ravan. The trailer left fans excited for the third season which is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on January 12, 2024.

Netizens showered love and expressed their excitement for the third season in the comments section. One of the comments read, "Finally the wait is over Some people wait for movie/series to come we waited for the legend of Hanuman." Another wrote, "Literally goosebumps throughout the whole trailer." Another commented, "Starting 2024 New Year with a new season of one of the best shows India has produced. Excited and Proud."

Indian actor and the voice of Ravan in The Legend of Hanuman Season 3, Sharad Kelkar said, "I have grown up hearing about the legendary adventures of Hanuman and now being a part of the story as Ravan seems unimaginably surreal. The impact it had on my childhood made this opportunity even more special. As a kid, I was always fascinated by the heavy laughter of Ravan and how it kept everyone on their toes, and getting to do that was a big challenge because that laughter really needs to be one that takes the attention of all the viewers. I used to rehearse the laughter over and over again during the dub; so much so that I used to startle the crew members around me. I'm excited for viewers on Disney+ Hotstar to watch this exciting tale of good vs evil in this new season as they uncover this new chapter of the mythology."

Sharad Devarajan, Co-Founder and CEO of Graphic India and the Creator and Executive Producer of The Legend of Hanuman said, "Entering Season 3 of The Legend of Hanuman we will expand on the epic saga of the perpetual war between the forces of good and evil, and how the immortal Lord Hanuman becomes the ever-burning beacon of hope amidst the harrowing darkness. For the first time, the grandeur of the epic battle at Lanka and the beings of gods, demons, forest creatures, and great warriors, will be visualized through high-quality animation, creating a visual spectacle event that transcends age groups to connect audiences across India and the world. Season 3 of The Legend of Hanuman on Disney+ Hotstar, will show how courage and hope always will defeat darkness and that the true measure of a hero goes far beyond the powers they have, but rather, is defined by their inner strength, compassion, character, and loyalty."