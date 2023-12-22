Headlines

Wrestler Bajrang Punia to return Padma Shri award after Brij Bhushan's aide becomes WFI chief

Ban on plying of BS III petrol, BS IV diesel vehicles in Delhi NCR amid worsening air quality

The Legend of Hanuman Season 3 trailer: Lord Ram, Hanuman to end Ravan's era of torture, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

Not Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Prabhas, Salman, this 25-year-old first gave 2 blockbusters in a year, 7 flops ended his career

Explore South Korea's Top 6 National Parks

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wrestler Bajrang Punia to return Padma Shri award after Brij Bhushan's aide becomes WFI chief

The Legend of Hanuman Season 3 trailer: Lord Ram, Hanuman to end Ravan's era of torture, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

Not Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Prabhas, Salman, this 25-year-old first gave 2 blockbusters in a year, 7 flops ended his career

8 ways to manage mood swings

Benefits of eating black grapes in winter

8 Disadvantages of consuming buttermilk

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Not Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Prabhas, Salman, this 25-year-old first gave 2 blockbusters in a year, 7 flops ended his career

The Legend of Hanuman Season 3 trailer: Lord Ram, Hanuman to end Ravan's era of torture, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

Who is Anand Pandit? Shah Rukh Khan’s spiritual guru, close friend of Salman, Aamir, owns multimillion-dollar business

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

The Legend of Hanuman Season 3 trailer: Lord Ram, Hanuman to end Ravan's era of torture, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

The much-awaited trailer of The Legend of Hanuman Season 3 impresses fans.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 05:21 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Legend of Hanuman is a popular Indian mythological series and its two seasons are already streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Now, the makers have finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the third season leaving fans excited. 

The trailer showcased how Lord Hanuman struggles to accept the vanar in him and take control of his growing power. The trailer gives a glimpse into the epic battle led by Lord Ram and Hanuman to end the era of torture by killing Ravan. The trailer left fans excited for the third season which is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on January 12, 2024. 

Netizens showered love and expressed their excitement for the third season in the comments section. One of the comments read, "Finally the wait is over Some people wait for movie/series to come we waited for the legend of Hanuman." Another wrote, "Literally goosebumps throughout the whole trailer." Another commented, "Starting 2024 New Year with a new season of one of the best shows India has produced. Excited and Proud." 

Indian actor and the voice of Ravan in The Legend of Hanuman Season 3, Sharad Kelkar said, "I have grown up hearing about the legendary adventures of Hanuman and now being a part of the story as Ravan seems unimaginably surreal. The impact it had on my childhood made this opportunity even more special. As a kid, I was always fascinated by the heavy laughter of Ravan and how it kept everyone on their toes, and getting to do that was a big challenge because that laughter really needs to be one that takes the attention of all the viewers. I used to rehearse the laughter over and over again during the dub; so much so that I used to startle the crew members around me. I'm excited for viewers on Disney+ Hotstar to watch this exciting tale of good vs evil in this new season as they uncover this new chapter of the mythology."

Sharad Devarajan, Co-Founder and CEO of Graphic India and the Creator and Executive Producer of The Legend of Hanuman said, "Entering Season 3 of The Legend of Hanuman we will expand on the epic saga of the perpetual war between the forces of good and evil, and how the immortal Lord Hanuman becomes the ever-burning beacon of hope amidst the harrowing darkness. For the first time, the grandeur of the epic battle at Lanka and the beings of gods, demons, forest creatures, and great warriors, will be visualized through high-quality animation, creating a visual spectacle event that transcends age groups to connect audiences across India and the world. Season 3 of The Legend of Hanuman on Disney+ Hotstar, will show how courage and hope always will defeat darkness and that the true measure of a hero goes far beyond the powers they have, but rather, is defined by their inner strength, compassion, character, and loyalty."

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan promotes Dunki in Dubai, leaves fans mesmerised with drone show recreating actor's signature pose: Watch

Meet man who got fed up buying groceries offline, built Rs 56600 crore company, his net worth is...

Viral video: Teacher’s dance with her students to ‘Dum Dum’ impresses internet, watch

Shahid Kapoor joins Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara in a unique list, buys Rs 3.5 crore ‘dancing car’

Twitter Down: X faces outage, users timeline empty

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE