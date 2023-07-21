SS Rajamouli praises Nag Ashwin for Kalki 2898 AD's first glimpse, comments on Prabhas' look, but poses this question

When maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli appreciates a film, it is assumed that the makers have successfully made a statement. Prabhas' next film, Kalki 2898 AD first glimpse has impressed Rajamouli, and that's what he said.

Maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli who has made Prabhas a pan-India star with his Baahubli series, has shared his view on the first glimpse of his upcoming sci-fi saga, Kalki 2898 AD. The makers of Prabhas’ upcoming sci-fi film Project K revealed its title and unveiled the first look in the early hours of Friday morning.

The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan is officially titled Kalki 2898 AD. The reveal was made at the San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday afternoon (US time) in the presence of Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and director Nag Ashwin. SS Rajamouli showered praises on the first glimpse of the film. He even commented on Prabhas' look, but ended his note with a question.

On Twitter, Rajamouli wrote, "Great job Nagi and Vyjayanthi movies. Creating an authentic futuristic movie is such a difficult task and you guys made it possible. Darling looks smashing...Only one question remains...Release date #Kalki2989AD."

Here's the tweet

As soon as Rajamouli tweeted, Prabhas' fans took his words as validation of the success and thanked him for supporting the film. A netizen wrote, "Thank u jakkanna for giving the lottery to Amba." Another netizen wrote, "GOAT praising future GOAT." While a other few fans of Rajamouli asked him for an update about his next film, SSMB28, with Mahesh Babu.

Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone’s Project K, now titled Kalki 2898 AD recently had a grand launch at San Diego Comic-Con. The launch was also attended by director Nag Ashwin who compared the superheroes to Indian Gods at the event. A video from the event is now going viral wherein the director can be heard comparing the American superheroes with Indian Gods. During the media interaction, while talking about the film, the director said, “It's an Indian film at heart, it’s Indian mythology, our culture, from being a south Indian, from being Telugu, from being Indian, from being a fan of Star Wars, all of that love comes into this one thing.”

Kalki 2898 AD is currently under production and will release in 2024. Earlier, the movie was announced for January 12, 2024 release, but the movie got pushed to an unannounced release date.