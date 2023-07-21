Watch: Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin compares superheroes with Indian gods, says ‘If you have Superman, we have..'

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin compares superheroes with Indian gods at San Diego Comic-Con

Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone’s Project K, now titled Kalki 2898 AD recently had a grand launch at San Diego Comic-Con. The launch was also attended by director Nag Ashwin who compared the superheroes to Indian Gods at the event.

A video from the event is now going viral wherein the director can be heard comparing the American superheroes with Indian Gods. During the media interaction, while talking about the film, the director said, “It's an Indian film at heart, it’s Indian mythology, our culture, from being a south Indian, from being Telugu, from being Indian, from being a fan of Star Wars, all of that love comes into this one thing.”

He then further compared superheroes with Indian gods and said, “If you have Superman who can fly into space, we have Hanuman. If you have Thor or Hulk who can break a building, we have Hanuman who can lift a mountain. I'm very interested for the world to meet India.”

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie become the first Indian film to feature at San Diego Comic-Con and captivated the audience with its spellbinding visions and unique concept. The first glimpse of the movie has increased the excitement among the fans.

Produced by C Aswani Dutt from Vyjayanthi, the film is said to be made on a budget of Rs 600 crore making it one of the most expensive Indian movies ever, and is slated to release in January 2024.

Nag Ashwin made his directorial debut in 2015 with the coming-of-age philosophical drama film Yevade Subramanyam. He is popularly known for his films like Mahanti starring Keerthy Suresh, Jathi Ratnalu, and Pitta Kathalu. The director is currently working on the upcoming sci-fi and has left fans curious and excited with the first glimpse of the movie.

