Entertainment

Meet star, who lost 11-year-old son, was removed from several projects, left devasted, later became first Indian to...

Shekhar Suman had an older son, Aayush who died of a heart ailment at age 11 on 3rd April 1995.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 02:13 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Shekhar Suman
Bollywood actor, anchor, producer, director, and singer Shekhar Suman is a household name and needs no introduction. Suman, who made his film debut with Utsav starring Rekha, appeared in around 35 films, including Manav Hatya, Naache Mayuri, Sansar, Anubhav, Tridev, Pati Parmeshwar, and Ranbhoomi.

Shekhar Suman, who is married to Alka Suman, has a son Adhyayan Suman who is also a Bollywood film actor. But do you know he had an older son, Aayush who died of a heart ailment at age 11 on 3rd April 1995?

Devasted after Ayush's life

As per Bollywood Shaadis, while talking about his son Aayush, Shekhar said, “When Ayush left us we felt betrayed and there were days when you didn't want to live. But you realise that you have to live for the family. Such an incident brings a family closer. You discover emotions and new layers of relations that you never experienced before.”

Went through a rough patch in life

As per India Forums, Shekhar once talking about working in Dekh Bhai said, “I was going through a very rough patch in my life. My professional career was going down. Despite doing so many films, there was no good work coming my way. At the young age of 30, I was already a father of two kids and there was a family to look after. I was struggling for economic necessities and money was drying out. The future looked dim and honestly, I didn't want to do television because it was not considered as a great thing for film stars to do."

As per media reports, Shekhar Suman became the first TV actor in India to charge Rs 1 lakh per episode.

Opened up about being removed from several projects

In 2023, Shekhar talked about being removed from several projects. He tweeted, “I know of at least 4ppl in the industry who have ganged up to have me and Adhyayan removed from many projects. I know it for sure. These 'gangsters' have a lot of clout and they are more dangerous than a rattlesnake. But the truth is they can create hurdles but they cannot stop us.”

