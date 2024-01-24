Twitter
'Sharam aani chahiye': Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed flirt with each other in old viral video, Sania Mirza fans react

Shoaib Malik is facing criticism for reportedly having an extramarital affair with Sana Javed amid divorce reports from Sania Mirza.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 09:04 AM IST

Shoaib Malik grabbed headlines when he announced his third marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed on Instagram. After this, the news of his divorce from wife Sania Mirza circulated. Reports suggest that Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik separated a few months ago, with Sania initiating the divorce (Khula).

The Pakistani cricketer is facing criticism for reportedly having an extramarital affair with Sana Javed, whom he has now married. An old video of them from 2021 is going viral on the internet, showing the couple appearing on a Pakistani show and seemingly flirting with each other, further fueling speculation about their extramarital relationship.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The video shows Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed engaging in flirtatious behavior, despite being married to their respective spouses. The internet is reacting strongly, criticizing both Shoaib and Sana for allegedly cheating on their partners. Many comments suggest widespread support for Sania Mirza in Pakistan, emphasizing disapproval for the reported extramarital affair between Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed.

Sania Mirza has chosen to maintain a dignified silence regarding her divorce. Her family released a statement, urging privacy and emphasizing her focus on work. Despite the challenging situation, fans are praising her for handling the matter with grace. In the statement, Sania not only confirmed the divorce but also extended good wishes to Shoaib for his future endeavors. Known for keeping her personal life private, Sania's family requested fans and well-wishers to avoid speculation and respect her need for privacy during this sensitive time

. The statement reads, "Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead! At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy. The Mirza Family & Team Sania".

