Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Shaakuntalam director Gunasekhar reveals Samantha Ruth Prabhu reworked her 'figure' to essay Shakuntala's character

Gunasekhar reveals he asked Samantha Ruth Prabhu to rework her figure because her abs and biceps were unsuitable for the role of Shakuntala.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 07:58 AM IST

Shaakuntalam director Gunasekhar reveals Samantha Ruth Prabhu reworked her 'figure' to essay Shakuntala's character
Gunasekhar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Shaakuntalam director Gunasekhar is well known for his works in Telugu cinema. The filmmaker has won a National Award for Best Children’s Film for the movie Ramayanam and has made movies in different genres ranging from romance, mythological and historical drama. While promoting his latest movie, the director revealed that he asked Samantha Ruth Prabhu to re-work her figure for the movie.

In an interview with Times of India, Gunasekhar revealed that he had no Plan B actress if Samantha Ruth Prabhu would have rejected the script and said, “Sam didn’t say no on my first narration but she asked for some time as she was unwell. I have shown some of the material how the film will look like and she liked it. I asked Samantha to rework her figure because her abs or biceps would be unsuitable for the soft and tender look of Shakuntala. So to work on her look, she asked for some time but not for its content. I had no plan B actress for ‘Shaakuntalam’, from day one it was always Samantha.”

The director also talked about Samantha’s performance in the film and said, “She did lovely, though she is a modern girl with an ultra-fashion sense. But she worked a lot on the role. This will connect to all the millennials very well. We’ve given some special training to her from Hyderabad Central University acting professor for her role and she owned it.”

Shaakuntalam is based on Kalidasa’s play Abhijnana Shakuntalam and stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Shankuntala and Dev Mohan as the King of Peru dynasty (King Dushyant). The epic love story also marks the acting debut of Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha who essays the role of Prince Bharata. The film also stars Mohan Babu, Aditi Balan, Prakash Raj, Gautami, Madhoo, Jisshu Sengupta, and Kabir Bedi amongst others.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen sharing the screen with Vijay Deverakonda in their next film Kushi helmed by Shiva Nirvana. The film is a love story between an army officer and a Kashmiri girl. The Telugu language film will hit the theatres on September 1, 2023. Other than this, the actress will also be seen in the Indian installment of the American series Citadel and will be seen sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan in it. 

Read Shaakuntalam Twitter review: Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha steals the show in Samantha Ruth Prabhu film, say netizens

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood
Team RRR - Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli - go desi at the Oscars 2023 'champagne carpet'
Former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare parties with Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Sreejita De
Aadhaar-PAN linking, mutual fund nomination and more: 5 deadlines ending on March 31
Lionel Messi wins 2022 Best FIFA Men's Player Award, take a look at PSG star's other historic achievements
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 665 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.