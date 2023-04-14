Search icon
Shaakuntalam Twitter review: Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha steals the show in Samantha Ruth Prabhu film, say netizens

Shaakuntalam review: Samatha Ruth Prabhu-starrer has opened to mixed reactions from the audiences with a majority of them calling Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha the 'real star' of the film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 04:45 PM IST

Allu Arha-Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Shaakuntalam/Twitter

Starring Samantha Ruh Prabhu and Dev Mohan in the lead roles, the mythological drama film Shaakuntalam has been released in the theatres this Friday. Originally made in Telugu, the film has also been dubbed and released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada languages.

Based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, Samantha plays the titular role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan plays Dushyanta, the king of the Puru dynasty. The epic love story also stars Mohan Babu, Aditi Balan, Prakash Raj, Gautami, Madhoo, Jisshu Sengupta, and Kabir Bedi amongst others. Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha makes her acting debut portraying Prince Bharata.

The film has received mixed responses from the moviegoers who went to watch the film on its first day of theatrical release. However, the majority of them are loving Allu Arha's role in the film calling her the 'real star' of the film. "#AlluArha should act more often in impactful child roles. She was fab and her screen presence was so very good", wrote one Twitter user, while another added, "Allu Arha proves to be the unexpected delight in the movie. Her charming on-screen presence is an absolute joy to watch."

Here are some of the other social media reactions for Shaakuntalam

Allu Arjun took to his Twitter account earlier in the day and had this to say about her daughter's debut, "Hoping you all like the lil Cameo by #AlluArha. Spl thanks to Guna garu for introducing her on screen and taking care of her so preciously. Will always cherish this sweet moment."

Shaakuntalam is written and directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna, and presented by Dil Raju under the banner of Gunna Teamworks and Sri Venkateswara Creations respectively. Initially, the film was scheduled to be released in theatres on November 4 last year, but since it was converted into the 3D format during post-production, it got delayed to February 17, before being pushed further to April 14.

