Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals she got bit by rabbit on Shaakuntalam sets, got imprint on arms from flower allergy

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares she had a flower allergy and got bit by a rabbit on the sets of Shakuntalam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 01:53 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals she got bit by rabbit on Shaakuntalam sets, got imprint on arms from flower allergy
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Shaakuntalam. After wooing the fans with her action-packed role in Family Man, the actress will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala. Ahead of the film’s release, the actress spilled out some anecdotes from the sets of the movie.

On Monday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram and shared a video highlighting some ‘crazy things’ she went through while shooting Shaakuntalam. In the video, the actress revealed that she got some weird flower allergy and said, “I had a flower allergy, I had to wear flower ornaments all day while shooting and when I removed it I got a flower imprint on my arm. I thought it was permanent because nobody was able to fix it. So I used to put makeup on top of that for like 6 months and then finally it went away. “

The actress also revealed that she got bit by a rabbit at the sets of Shakuntalam and said, “Another crazy thing, I got bit by a rabbit at the sets of Shakuntalam, but they are not so cute apparently. “

Shaakuntalam is helmed by Gunasekhar and is going to release in theatres on April 14, 2023. Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen sharing the screen with Dev Mohan. The story of the film is based on the popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa which shows the epic love story between Shakuntala and king Dushyant. The mythological romantic drama will release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be seen in the movie Kushi directed by Shiva Nirvana which is a love story between an army officer and a Kashmiri girl. The actress will be seen romancing Vijay Deverakonda in the movie. The film is scheduled to release on September 1, 2023. The actress also has the Indian installment of the American web series Citadel in the pipeline. 

Read Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals she initially declined Shaakuntalam: 'I did not have confidence...'

 

