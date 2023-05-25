'Kya bakwas hai ye': Netizens react after Abhishek Banerjee releases his short film Sex, Likes & Stories on YouTube

Credit: Abhishek Banerjee/Instagram

Actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee, who is known for Stree and Patal Lok, released his short film Sex, Likes & Stories on Thursday. The 12-minute-long psychological thriller poses the question, "In the world of social media are you the consumer or are you getting consumed?"

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Abhishek Banerjee wrote, "Did this short a while back .. you guys can watch it on YouTube. Thank you @keithgomes.w for this whacky one!! It’s time to get real! Sex, Likes & Stories out now on YouTube/ @ KeithGomes! Link in bio."

Take a look:

Netizens reacted to the trailer, one of them wrote, "Hindu deviyo ka majak?" The second one said, "Kya bakwas hai ye bhai actor acha h tu ye bas sex hawas lund fund ye sab hi dikhao iske alawa content ni h bhai kuch dhang ka krle like the way u do in stree and pataal lok...that character complexity was good but this is shit. (What nonsense is this brother, if he is a good actor, he is just sex lust fund, show all this, there is no content other than this, do something like the way you do in women and pataal people... That character complexity was good but this is shit)."

The third one said, "A thought-provoking and impactful film that tackles important themes. It not only entertained me but also left me reflecting on life, love, and the human condition. Bravo to the entire team for creating such a powerful piece of cinema." The fourth one said, "This was so f**king TRUTH. In the name of self-expression on social media people are just going nuts." The fifth one said, "Mind blowing & I love you Mokshda."

The short story is directed by Keith Gomes and has been shot entirely on iPhone. It also stars Mokshda Jailkhani and Shruthy Menon who are seen dealing with their over-obsessive about their social media presence.

The film has been produced by Emmy-nominated Girish `Bobby` Talwar, Oscar academy member Sandeep Kamal, Keith Gomes, and Suresh Jagasia. The film is available to stream on Keith Gomes` YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek will be next seen in `Dream Girl 2`. The film is a sequel to the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer comedy film `Dream Girl` which was released in 2019. (with inputs from IANS)