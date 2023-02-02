Satyadeep Misra on his 'intimate' wedding with Masaba Gupta, reveals if divorce from Aditi Rao Hydari made him 'cynical'

Satyadeep Misra/Instagram

Satyadeep Misra and Masaba Gupta tied the knot with each other in a private ceremony on January 27. The two actors met each other on the sets of the first season of the Netflix biographical drama series Masaba Masaba, based on the life of the popular fashion designer. What's strange is the fact that Satyadeep played Masaba's ex-husband in the show.

Their wedding ceremony was an extremely private one as it was only attended by their family members including Masaba's father Vivian Richards, stepfather Vivek Mehra, mother Neena Gupta, and Satyadeep's mother Nalini Misra Tyabji, and sister Chinmaya Misra. In a recent interview, Satyadeep said that their wedding was 'intimate' and not 'secretive'.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Misra said, "We wanted to do it in an intimate way. We went and signed on the 27th morning and had a small party. There was nothing secretive about it. We have always been very open about the relationship when it started. I also strongly feel that secrecy will sort of affect your relationship. You have to own it and be open about it. It was just that the pictures came like that and everyone was like 'oh wow'".

For both Satyadeep and Masaba, it is their second marriage as the former was previously married to actress Aditi Rao Hydari and the latter officially got divorced from producer Madhu Mantena in 2019, with whom she had tied the knot in 2015.

When Misra was asked if his past relationship with Aditi had made him 'cynical' about giving love another chance, he told the portal, "You are always wary of falling in love to an extent that it could hurt you. And that’s true for every one of us. I think the braver you are with love, the more it gives you back. Many have said it in the past too. Yes, the ones who have gone through breakups wouldn’t believe in it initially but I think that’s the way to go. You need to come from a place of giving to get it back. And it applies to everything in life."

For the unversed, Satyadeep Misra worked as a lawyer before moving to Mumbai to begin his acting career. He has appeared in pivotal roles in films such as Bombay Velvet, No One Killed Jessica, Phobia, and Vikram Vedha. Apart from Masaba Masaba, Satyadeep has also been seen in other web shows such as Illegal, Tanaav, and Naxalbari.



