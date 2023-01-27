Masaba Gupta marries co-star Satyadeep Misra, shares pics from dreamy wedding: 'Here’s to many many lifetimes of love'

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra

Actress and fashion designer Masaba Gupta has married her Masaba Masaba co-star Satyadeep Misra in an intimate ceremony. The actress shared pictures of herself and Satyadeep on her Instagram on Friday morning, writing that the wedding took place the same morning. The post was soon flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and celeb friends.

Taking to Instagram, Masaba shared two pictures on her account that Satyadeep also cross-posted. The pictures show the bride and groom, dressed in simple ethnic attire looking at the camera. Masaba is wearing a barfi pink and gold lehenga with elaborate gold jewellery. Satyadeep is dressed in a light-coloured kurta. The second picture is a close-up where the two are staring into each other’s eyes.

Captioning the pictures, Masaba wrote, “Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!” Among those congratulating the couple were actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Shibani Dandekar, Neha Sharma, and Athiya Shetty, who herself tied the knot days ago.

In other pictures from the wedding shared by Vogue India, Masaba can be seen posing with mom Neena Gupta. Her father Viv Richards also attended the wedding. “This is truly a private moment for both of us, and more than anything, we wanted to enjoy it,” Masaba told the publication.

Masaba is the daughter of actress Neena Gupta and Antiguan cricketer Vivian Richards. She started her career as a fashion designer before making her acting debut with the Netflix show Masaba Maasaba, which also stars Neena. Satyadep, a noted actor in the industry, started his career with the 2011 film No One Killed Jessica. He has since worked in titles like Bombay Velvet and Vikram Vedha, apart from web series Tanaav.