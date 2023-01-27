Masaba Gupta poses with dad Vivian Richards, stepdad Vivek Mehra, mom Neena Gupta at her wedding: 'My blended family'

Masaba Gupta/Instagram

Popular actress and fashion designer Masaba Gupta married actor Satyadeep Misra on Friday, January 27, in an intimate ceremony, which was attended by only their family members including Masaba's father Vivian Richards, stepfather Vivek Mehra, mother Neena Gupta, and Satyadeep's mother Nalini Misra Tyabji and sister Chinmaya Misra.

Masaba shared the photo with her entire family on Friday on her Instagram with the caption, "For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family (yellow heart emoji) Everything from here on is just bonus." Along with the family picture, she also shared a photo with her father and legendary West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards.

Earlier in the day, Masaba broke the news of her wedding by sharing two photos with her husband Satyadeep Misra, with whom she has acted in the biographical drama series Masaba Masaba on Netflix. "Married my ocean of calm,this morning.Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great", she had captioned those photos.

Talking about Satyadeep Misra, he worked as a lawyer before moving to Mumbai to begin his acting career. He has appeared in pivotal roles in films such as Bombay Velvet, No One Killed Jessica, Phobia, and Vikram Vedha. Apart from Masaba Masaba, Satyadeep has also been seen in other web shows such as Illegal, Tanaav, and Naxalbari.

He gained recognition after he played one of the lead roles, along with Purab Kohli, in the television show P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke. The political thriller show, which ran from November 2016 to March 2017 on Star Plus, was adapted from the Israeli drama Hafutim, which was also adapted for the American television series Homeland.



