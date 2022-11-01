Search icon
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's brother wishes her 'strength' after Myositis diagnosis

Wishes are pouring in for Samantha, and even Naga Chaitanya's half-brother Akhil Akkineni wished for the Yashoda star's good health.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 10:19 AM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recent post on being diagnosed with Myositis has left her fans, friends and colleagues worried. As soon as she shared her health update, several people supported her and send wishes to the actress. Among them is Samantha's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's half-brother Akhil Akkineni
 
For the unversed, Akhil is the son of Nagarjuna and Amala. The young Chaitanya sent her wishes to Samantha, and replied to her post by saying, "Al the love and strength to you dear Sam." 
 
Here's the response

Samamtha-Akhil

 
The actress opened up about her medical condition through an Instagram post thanking everyone for their response to the trailer of her upcoming movie 'Yashoda'
 
Samantha shared a photo from her treatment, and in the caption, she wrote, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission." 
 
 
The actress contained, "But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you...THIS TOO SHALL PASS"
 
On the work front, Samantha will soon be seen in pan-India actioner Yashoda. The film will hit cinemas on November 11. 
