Covid subvariant JN.1 in India: Know 5 big updates here

Salaar release trailer: Prabhas promises to turn Khansaar red to protect Prithviraj, fans say 'blockbuster loading'

  PHOTOS
  ENTERTAINMENT

Salaar release trailer: Prabhas promises to turn Khansaar red to protect Prithviraj, fans say 'blockbuster loading'

Starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, Prashanth Neel's actioner Salaar will clash at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 04:52 PM IST

With four days ahead of the release, the makers dropped the second trailer of Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire on Monday. Titled Salaar Release Trailer, the almost three-minute-long clip promises that the Prashanth Neel directorial will be a never-seen-before action extravaganza filled with blood, fire, swords, guns, and missiles.

Set in the fictional empire of Khansaar, the first part of Salaar will showcase how Deva (Prabhas) promises to turn the war-torn city to red, either with blazing fire or with the blood, to protect his loyal childhood friend Varadha Raja Mannar (Prithviraj) from the crime lords who have united to overthrow the latter's kingdom. But as the trailer ends, it is revealed that the best friends Varadha and Deva have now turned into arch enemies, which will lead to the ultimate war between them in Salaar Part 2.

Set to release on Decemer 22, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is one of the most awaited films this year as it marks the first collaboration between Prabhas, who led the two Baahubali films, and Prashanth Neel, who helmed the two KGF films, and all those four movies were huge blockbusters. It also features Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, and Bobby Simha in pivotal roles.

Prabhas-starrer, which was earlier slated to hit theatres on September 28, will have a pan-India release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. Its advance bookings have started on a bumper note with tickets worth Rs 4.2 crore sold for the opening day across India, as per the industry tracker Sacnilk.

Salaar clashes at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan's emotional drama Dunki. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial, also starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochar, and Anil Grover in the prominent roles, arrives in cinemas a day earlier on Decemer 21. It is SRK's third release of the year after the two blockbusters Jawan and Pathaan.

READ | Salaar producer Vijay Kiragandur isn't worried about Prabhas' recent flops: 'His films might not have worked but...'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

