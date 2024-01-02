Salaar box office collection day 11: Prabhas' film races towards Rs 400 crore in India, collects Rs 15.50 on 2nd Monday

Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Salaar continues to perform well at the box office, and the film earned Rs 15.50 on New Year's Day.

Salaar box office collection day 11: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer, Prashanth Neel's directorial, Salaar Part One: Ceasefire, continues to roar at the box office, and the film is proudly racing towards Rs 400-crore club in India.

The early estimates of the 11th day, New Year's Day, are here, and the film collected in double digits on Monday. As per industry tracker portal Sacnilk, Salaar earned Rs 15.50 crore on Monday from all the languages, bringing the total to Rs 360.77 crores.

As far as occupancy is concerned, on Monday, Salaar had 48.75% occupancy in Telugu, 16.32% occupancy in Malayalam, 20.26% occupancy in Tamil, 15.38% occupancy in Kannada, and 28.03% occupancy in Hindi version.

Prashanth Neel on Dunki vs Salaar 'ugly war' on social media

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Prashanth Neel said that his film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is not at war with Dunki and slammed the possessive fans for making the Christmas clash between the two films ugly. He said, "This is what happens in cinema. You root for your heroes and the emotions get the better of you. It might be that way (war) for the fans but for us, we are not trying to compete with one another. We are both trying to survive together. I do not advocate of being a part of something like that. It's nasty is what I heard. And I really wish it did not come down to something like that because both the stars are huge in Indian cinema and they deserve all the respect that they have accumulated over the years. The whole environment is not good for the cinema also. You rather ignore it because there is no way to control something like that. You just let it pass."

Salaar Part One: Ceasefire will be followed by a sequel, Salaar Part Two, focusing on best friends turned sworn enemies Deva (Prabhas)-Vardharajan Mannar (Prithviraj).