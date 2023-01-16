RRR wins Best Foreign Language film, Naatu Naatu Best Song at Critics' Choice Awards 2023

File Photo

Popular filmmaker SS Rajamouli's film RRR has won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film after bringing the Golden Globe to India. The official Twitter handle of the 28th Critics' Choice Awards read congratulated the crew and cast of RRR.

The page tweeted, "Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie - winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. #CriticsChoiceAwards." RRR was contending against films such as All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina 1985, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Close and Decision to Leave.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie - winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film.#CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/axWpzUHHDx — Critics Choice Awards ( January 16, 2023

A video has also been shared on the handle of the 28th Critics' Choice Awards showed Rajamouli posing for the shutterbugs with the trophy. "The handle Cheers on a well deserved win @RRRMovie," the caption read. In the clip, he is seen dressed in brown kurta paired with a khakee coloured pants with a red and grey muffler.

Cheers on a well deserved win @RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/f3JGfEitjE — Critics Choice AwardsJanuary 16, 2023

RRR was contending against films such as All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina 1985, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Close and Decision to Leave.

RRR is creating waves at the ongoing 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles. The film was awarded the trophy for Best Original Song in a film for its Naatu Naatu track, which has become an international phenomenon. The song edged out tracks like Taylor Swift's Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from - Guillermo del Toro's `Pinocchio` Lady Gaga and Bloodpop's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and New Body Rhumba from White Noise

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli's period action extravaganza RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the leading roles, has been a roaring success in Hollywood too as the film has been honoured with several awards including the Golden Globe for Best Original Song and other city-based critics' organisations.

The film was screened in various cities across America. In one of the screenings held recently on January 7 at the esteemed DGA (Director's Guild of America) theater in Los Angeles, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR answered questions posed by the foreign journalists. A video is going viral from that day in which the filmmaker said that RRR is a Telugu film and not a Bollywood movie.

"This is not a Bollywood movie. This is a Telugu film from the south of India, where I come from. But I use songs to progress the film forward, move the story forward rather than stopping the film and giving you a piece of music or dance. I use those elements to move the story forward", the director said.

RRR stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country. (With inputs from IANS)