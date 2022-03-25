RRR: SS Rajamouli's film gets 9.2 IMDb rating, netizens call it 'pride of Indian cinema'

As the much-awaited SS Rajamoli's directorial 'RRR' has released in theatres on March 25, the netizens have flooded the website with extremely positive reviews for the Ram Charan-Jr. NTR film. The period-action drama is currently rated a massive 9.2 rating on the entertainment portal.

One of the netizens has rated the movie 10/10 and has written in his review, "RRR bleeds SS Rajamouli in every frame from the action to dance to the dialogue. The film is three hours long but it never feels like it, the editing and cinematography are awesome the only bad thing about the film is the songs are not as good as his other movies."





Calling the film as 'pride of Indian cinema', another netizen has rated it 9/10 and written, "Mind-blowing, Charan, Tarak performances are top-notch, I think they gave their career-best performance. VFX, Music, Production design everything is the backbone of the film. #RRR Pride of Indian cinema, Take a bow captain of the ship SS Rajamouli."





"This is an Epic. Should be seen on the big screen only. Splendid action, awesome acting from the entire cast. You can feel the emotions and adrenaline rush. S S Rajamouli Sir, you have done it again. Haven't lost your Midas touch at all. Awesome, awesome, and awesome", wrote another netizen giving a 10/10 rating.





Another review, with a 10/10 rating, also reads, "This movie takes us to a world with emotional roller coaster ride, patriotism and strong characters. Every character has its own journey and a unique place in the story. I didn't expect VFX to be this good, I mean it was literally stunning to watch it in Imax."







For the unversed, Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' is a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also star in the big-budget action extravaganza poised to create records at the box office.