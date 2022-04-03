Ram Charan arrives barefoot at Mumbai airport as he observes 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha

Headlines

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Haryana violence: How fake social media posts, misinformation played role in Gurugram, Nuh clashes

India Couture Week 2023: Shraddha Kapoor stuns in silver ensembles for Rahul Mishra

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: Know when, where to check result online

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Becomes First Finalist After Beating Pooja Bhatt

10 Predators that eat snakes

Classic Bollywood songs that were recreated on screen

Indian billionaires who are dropouts

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

OMG 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Fights For His Son; Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva's Messenger

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Becomes First Finalist After Beating Pooja Bhatt

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Main Nikla Gaddi Leke: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel rekindle romance in Gadar 2 song, fans call it ‘pure nostalgia’

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Ram Charan arrives barefoot at Mumbai airport as he observes 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha

‘RRR’ star Ram Charan on Sunday arrived barefoot at Mumbai airport as he is observing the 41-day long Ayyappa Deeksha.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 03, 2022, 07:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

‘RRR’ star Ram Charan on Sunday arrived barefoot at Mumbai airport as he is observing the 41-day long Ayyappa Deeksha. The actor was seen wearing a black kurta pajama. The video of the same if doing rounds on social media, netizens are praising the actor for following rituals.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video of Ram Charna arriving at the airport. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Ram Charan arrives with rhyme in Mumbai post roaring success of RRR.
He is currently seen in AyyapA swamy Mala.” In the clip, he can be seen greeting the media with folded hands. Netizens have flooded the comment box with praises.

One of them wrote, “Bollywood need so much to learn from them from making movies to being humble n grounded.” The second one mentioned, “South Actors will bring back the Indian tradition and culture in Bollywood.” Another wrote, “Super rich and famous, yet so down to earth and humble...Then comes the Bollywood with airport looks n wat not.”

Take a look:

Directed by SS Rajamouli and led by extraordinary performances from Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, 'RRR' has opened to a thunderous response from the audience and the critics. Also starring two of the biggest Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, the film has brought back glory to the Indian cinemas as promised by the 'RRR' team before its worldwide release on March 25. 

Though the film has been raking in the moolah with collections of over Rs 700 crore from the global box office, the Hindi version of the film got leaked on the video-sharing platform YouTube on Saturday, April 2. After several Twitter users pointed out the fact on the micro-blogging website, the Google-owned website YouTube took action and removed all the leaked videos from its platform.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Meet the engineer-turned-banker who heads Rs 1,00,000 crore company

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 4: Karan Johar film holds well on Monday, earns Rs 7 crore

What is Russian manicure, latest TikTok trend that is next big nail craze?

Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai found dead in studio; police suspect suicide

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Anand Mahindra's 'this hero is 57' comment on Jawan's song: 'Life is so short...'

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE