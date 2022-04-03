Ram Charan arrives barefoot at Mumbai airport as he observes 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha

‘RRR’ star Ram Charan on Sunday arrived barefoot at Mumbai airport as he is observing the 41-day long Ayyappa Deeksha.

‘RRR’ star Ram Charan on Sunday arrived barefoot at Mumbai airport as he is observing the 41-day long Ayyappa Deeksha. The actor was seen wearing a black kurta pajama. The video of the same if doing rounds on social media, netizens are praising the actor for following rituals.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video of Ram Charna arriving at the airport. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Ram Charan arrives with rhyme in Mumbai post roaring success of RRR.

He is currently seen in AyyapA swamy Mala.” In the clip, he can be seen greeting the media with folded hands. Netizens have flooded the comment box with praises.

One of them wrote, “Bollywood need so much to learn from them from making movies to being humble n grounded.” The second one mentioned, “South Actors will bring back the Indian tradition and culture in Bollywood.” Another wrote, “Super rich and famous, yet so down to earth and humble...Then comes the Bollywood with airport looks n wat not.”

Take a look:

Directed by SS Rajamouli and led by extraordinary performances from Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, 'RRR' has opened to a thunderous response from the audience and the critics. Also starring two of the biggest Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, the film has brought back glory to the Indian cinemas as promised by the 'RRR' team before its worldwide release on March 25.

Though the film has been raking in the moolah with collections of over Rs 700 crore from the global box office, the Hindi version of the film got leaked on the video-sharing platform YouTube on Saturday, April 2. After several Twitter users pointed out the fact on the micro-blogging website, the Google-owned website YouTube took action and removed all the leaked videos from its platform.