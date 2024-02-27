Twitter
Ronit Roy slams Swiggy for this reason, says he 'almost killed...'

Ronit Roy said that he "almost killed" Swiggy delivery person. Read on to know what happened.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 06:23 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ronit Roy/File photo
Ronit Roy was left angry by a food delivery person, who was driving on the wrong side of the road, and said that he "almost killed" him.

Ronit took to X (formerly Twitter), where he shared that they need “instructions on riding” and asked Swiggy, an online food ordering and delivery platform, if they care about the lives of their drivers.

The actor wrote: "@Swiggy I almost killed one of your riders. They definitely need instructions on riding. Riding those small electric mopeds doesn’t mean that they ride on the wrong side of the road onto oncoming traffic. But then, Do you even care for their lives or is it just business as usual?"

To which, Swiggy replied, "Hey Ronit, we expect our delivery partner to follow all traffic rules and have noted this to be looked into, do share any details if available for the necessary action to be taken."

Roy, who gained fame through popular daily soaps such as Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, will be seen next in the action-thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles and will release in cinemas on Eid this year.

