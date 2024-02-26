Twitter
This Bigg Boss 17 contestant to star in Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Telugu film Lucky Baskhar

This Bigg Boss 17 contestant to star in Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Telugu film Lucky Baskhar

Ayesha Khan, who had made several allegations against Munawar Faruqui inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, will be seen in Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskhar.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 26, 2024, 11:30 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dulquer Salmaan and Bigg Boss 17 contestant
Ayesha Khan, who was most recently seen in Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17, will soon be seen in the upcoming Telugu film Lucky Baskhar. The film's first look was unveiled by its leading man Dulquer Salmaan on Instagram earlier this month on February 3. The film will also be released in Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Khan shared her excitement on Instagram as she took to her Stories and wrote, "Excited to join the sets of Lucky Baskhar!!", and shared the film's first look. Talking about the same, Ayesha told IANS, “The love I get from my south Indian fans is overwhelming and is something I will always cherish. I've always wanted to push myself to do better and who better than Dulquer Salmaan to be in the process with. Dulquer has been someone whose craft I have always admired."

The model and social media influencer, who has also been a part of the 2022 Telugu film Mukhachitram, further mentioned, "I am super excited for my special appearance in the film. It's an honour to perform under Venky sir's direction and to be a part of such a fine team." Ayesha will also be seen in the upcoming Telugu film Gangs of Godavari, slated to release in theatres on March 8.

Talking about her stint in Bigg Boss 17, Ayesha made an explosive entry in the house in the 11th week as she made several accusations against the stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. She alleged that Munawar had been "two-timing" her while being in a relationship with Nazila Sitaishi. He later revealed that he has been pretending to date Nazila inside the house. While Ayesha was evicted in the penultimate week, Munawar went on to win the show defeating Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Srikanth Mashettey in the Grand Finale.

