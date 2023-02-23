Ram Charan wins fans' hearts for consoling young fan who broke into tears over not meeting him, see adorable exchange

Ram Charan stopped to console a young fan in the US, who broke into tears after not getting to meet the RRR actor

After the worldwide success of RRR, Ram Charan has a household name worldwide. Recently, when Ram Charan became the one of first Indian celebs to be a guest on American chat show Good Morning America, his fans thronged the streets to welcome him.

After the actor’s fans got to know that their hero has arrived in their country, they saw this as an opportunity to meet him. People waited in long queues to meet him outside the studio where Good Morning America is filmed. After the interview, when Ram Charan was leaving from the ABC Studio, many fans met him and tried to get pictures.

In the commotion, a young fan of his broke into tears when she could not get a picture with the star. As per reports, when Charan heard about it as he was walking towards his car, the actor couldn’t stop himself from returning to meet his young fan and console her. The star even took a selfie with her.

While #RamCharan was Leaving ABC studios after the interview a little fan girl broke down into tears for Charan's selfie, he was shocked to see this!



He came back and took the baby close, shook her hands gave a Selfie to the little One pic.twitter.com/m3VOJCAUqZ — Ujjwal Reddy (@HumanTsunaME) February 23, 2023

A twitter user tweeted pics where Ram Charan can be seen consoling the small girl. The young fan also gave him a boquet of flowers. The tweet read, “While #RamCharan was Leaving ABC studios after the interview a little fan girl broke down into tears for Charan's selfie, he was shocked to see this! He came back and took the baby close, shook her hands gave a selfie to the little One” Fans praised the actor’s sweet gesture.

Ram Charan and his RRR co-star Jr. NTR are competing with Hollywood stars Tom Cruise, Nicholas Cage and Brad Pitt at the Critics Choice Super Awards in the Best Actor in Action Movie category. RRR’s song Naatu Naatu, picturised on them, has been nominated for an Oscar as well.

Ram Charan will be seen next in Shankar’s directorial, tentatively titled RC15. Produced by Shri Venkateswara Creations, Kiara Advani will MAKE HER Telugu debut in the film.