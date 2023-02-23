Search icon
Ram Charan greeted by scores of cheering fans outside Good Morning America studio in NY, Twitter calls him 'global star'

Ahead of presenting Hollywood Critics Award, Ram Charan visited the Good Morning America studio. The actor was welcomed by enthusiastic fans who didn't care about the snow and waited hours to meet him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 07:15 AM IST

Ram Charan

SS Rajamouli's latest directorial RRR has made Jr NTR and Ram Charan a global phenomenon, and it was proved again. Ahead of attending Hollywood Critics Award, the actor recently visited Good Morning America Studio in New York City. 

As soon as the actor arrived outside the studio, he was welcomed by a sea of excited fans. Ram acknowledged fans' love. He waved at them and shook hands with them, as they had all braved the cold winds and waited for him to arrive.  As soon as Ram got out of his car a huge crowd welcomed and cheered for him. Apart from Indian fans, Ram was welcomed by Americans as well. 

Here's the video

As soon as the video got surfaced on the internet, fans started praising him as the 'pride of Indian cinema.' A user wrote, "Man I think @AlwaysRamCharan anna never stop." "That's how it is done," praised another netizen.

Ram will also attend the Hollywood Critics Awards 2023 this week. The actor will be the only Indian star who will present an award at the HCA this year. The 6th annual Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Awards, which will take place on the evening of February 24. The actor jetted off to the US earlier this week for these two commitments. The HCA Awards will also see celebs like Terry Crews, Sophie Thatcher, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Brittany Snow as presenters.

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, is the fictionalised story of two real-life revolutionaries – Alluri Sitaraman Raju and Komaran Bheem. The film has been critically acclaimed, winning several awards in both India and the West. It has also been hugely successful commercially, grossing around Rs 1170 crore worldwide, setting earning records in several places like Japan and USA. As of February 22, RRR is the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all-time and the second-highest-grossing Telugu film ever.

