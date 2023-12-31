Rajshri Deshpande says she was called 'porn actor' after her intimate scene from Sacred Games went viral: 'Nawaz was...'

Rajshri Deshpande said that nobody asked her co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui or the director Anurag Kashyap any questions about the intimate scenes in Sacred Games, and she was the only person who was targeted for the same.

Rajshri Deshpande played Subhadra, wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's gangster Ganesh Gaitonde, in the first season of the Netflix series Sacred Games. After the show released, one of their intimate scenes in which they are seen having sex went viral on social media. The clip was also morphed and misused.

The actress, who has also been a part of famous films including Angry Indian Goddesses and Sexy Durga, talked about the same in a recent roundtable interview hosted by Zoom. Deshpande said, "After Sacred Games season one, the scene went viral and it got morphed, it got into another kind of film everywhere. Social media posts were written about me."

"But nobody said Nawaz was also a part of it, nobody asked Anurag (Kashyap) why did you shoot it, nobody asked the editor why did you cut it. The only person who was asked, 'Why did you do it?' was me. If a journalist is writing, 'a porn actor'...today my whole identity is just Sacred Games actor", she added.

Anurag Kashyap directed the flashback scenes involving Nawazuddin Siddiqui, while Vikramaditya Motwayne directed the present-day scenes involving Saif Ali Khan in the first season of Sacred Games released in 2018 on Netflix. The show was based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name.

Coming back to Rajshri, she delivered one of the best performances in 2023 as one-half of the couple Neelam Krishnamoorthy and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy (Abhay Deol) seeking justice for their children died during the 1997 Uphaar Cinema Fire in Trial By Fire. The Netflix show also features Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Rajesh Tailang in supporting roles.



READ | Hansal Mehta calls this 2023 Bollywood movie 'film of the year', it's not 12th Fail, Jawan, Animal, Pathaan, RRKPK