Rajshri Deshpande says she was called 'porn actor' after her intimate scene from Sacred Games went viral: 'Nawaz was...'

Headlines

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

John Abraham buys lavish 5,416 sq ft bungalow in Mumbai's Khar, Bollywood actor paid...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Cricket records broken in 2023

Top 5 WWE superstars to watch out for in 2024

8 Indian dishes that are very similar to foreign foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

South India's superstar started as an extra, co-star tried to kill him, he has more hits than Prabhas, Rajni, Vijay, NTR

Manjari Fadnnis calls The Freelancer 2 rollercoaster ride, recalls time when she wanted to leave films | Exclusive

Dunki, Toilet Ek Prem Katha star Komal Sachdeva cities similarities between Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar | Exclusive

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Rajshri Deshpande says she was called 'porn actor' after her intimate scene from Sacred Games went viral: 'Nawaz was...'

Rajshri Deshpande said that nobody asked her co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui or the director Anurag Kashyap any questions about the intimate scenes in Sacred Games, and she was the only person who was targeted for the same.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 02:12 PM IST

article-main
Rajshri Deshpande in Sacred Games/Twitter
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rajshri Deshpande played Subhadra, wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's gangster Ganesh Gaitonde, in the first season of the Netflix series Sacred Games. After the show released, one of their intimate scenes in which they are seen having sex went viral on social media. The clip was also morphed and misused.

The actress, who has also been a part of famous films including Angry Indian Goddesses and Sexy Durga, talked about the same in a recent roundtable interview hosted by Zoom. Deshpande said, "After Sacred Games season one, the scene went viral and it got morphed, it got into another kind of film everywhere. Social media posts were written about me."

"But nobody said Nawaz was also a part of it, nobody asked Anurag (Kashyap) why did you shoot it, nobody asked the editor why did you cut it. The only person who was asked, 'Why did you do it?' was me. If a journalist is writing, 'a porn actor'...today my whole identity is just Sacred Games actor", she added.

Anurag Kashyap directed the flashback scenes involving Nawazuddin Siddiqui, while Vikramaditya Motwayne directed the present-day scenes involving Saif Ali Khan in the first season of Sacred Games released in 2018 on Netflix. The show was based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name.

Coming back to Rajshri, she delivered one of the best performances in 2023 as one-half of the couple Neelam Krishnamoorthy and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy (Abhay Deol) seeking justice for their children died during the 1997 Uphaar Cinema Fire in Trial By Fire. The Netflix show also features Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Rajesh Tailang in supporting roles.

READ | Hansal Mehta calls this 2023 Bollywood movie 'film of the year', it's not 12th Fail, Jawan, Animal, Pathaan, RRKPK

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

New rules from January 1, 2024: 6 crucial financial changes to keep in mind

'Whole world is waiting for Jan 22's historic moment,’ says PM Modi during Ayodhya visit

Watch: Team India's intensive training for 2nd Test showdown against South Africa

After Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara's post amid India's Centurion Test defeat goes viral

Who is Arvind Panagariya, ex-NITI Aayog VC, appointed chairman of 16th Finance Commission?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE