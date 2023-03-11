Priyanka Chopra hosts Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela at her LA home ahead of Oscars 2023, see photos

Upasana Konidela/Instagram

Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Priyanka Chopra invited Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela to her Los Angeles home. Upasana shared the pictures on her Instagram in which the couple is seen posing with Priyanka, her mother, and her in-laws, i.e. Nick Jonas' parents.

In other pictures, Priyanka, Ram, and Upasana are posing at Chopra's home before the South Asian Excellence pre-Oscars bash at the Paramount Pictures Studios on Friday night. Mom-to-be Upasana captioned the photos, "LA familia (red heart emoji) #hollywood @priyankachopra thank u for always being there for us."

Priyanka and Ram starred together in the 2013 action film Zanjeer (Thoofan in Telugu) directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, it marked Charan's Bollywood debut and Chopra's Tollywood debut. It was the official remake of the 1973 Hindi film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is busy campaigning for SS Rajamouli's period action blockbuster RRR in the US since last month. The song Naatu Naatu from the film is on the run for the trophy in the Best Original Song category and also will be performed live at the Academy Awards.

In the KTLA Entertainment show, Charan has been referred to as the Brad Pitt of India. Reacting to that, Ram blushed and said, "I mean I like Brad Pitt for sure." Before that, he appeared on the daytime talk show Good Morning America where he talked his heart out about becoming a father soon and also the mega success of the movie RRR.

Apart from Naatu Naatu's Oscar nomination, Indian films All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers have also been nominated in the Best Documentary Film and Best Documentary Short Film categories. The Oscars 2023 will stream in India on the morning of Monday, March 13, on Disney+ Hotstar.



READ | Meet Bomman and Bellie, the tribal couple who inspired India's Oscar-nominated short documentary The Elephant Whisperers