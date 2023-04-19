Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas give couple goals at Citadel global premiere in London, photos go viral

Credit: Priyanka Chopra fanpage/Instagram

Global icon Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday attended the grand premiere of her upcoming action thriller series Citadel in London. For the premiere night, the Fashion actress opted for a beautiful red off-shoulder deep-neck gown.

Priyanka was seen posing with her husband Nick Jonas and her co-star Richard Madden. Nick looked handsome in an all-black suit with sharp lapels and a turtleneck underneath. Richard, on the other hand, donned a velvet black suit with matching pants. Soon after the celebs arrived at the grand premiere, several pictures and videos started surfacing on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Nick shared a video from the premiere night which he captioned, " #RedDress."

Created by the Russo Brothers, Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26. The show stars Richard Madden and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles.

The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel. Sharing details about the show, Priyanka earlier said, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there`s drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me."

In Bollywood, she will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar`s directorial Jee Le Zaraa. For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra made her acting debut with the Tamil movie Thamizhan (2002) after becoming Miss World in 2000. He started her Bollywood career with the film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). While speaking to Josh Talks Asha, she said, “Both, she (Priyanka) and I were new to the film industry and the beauty industry. So, it was like one blind man leading another blind man. I had studied law and knew finance. So, I used to oversee her legal matter though she had good lawyers. I also overlooked her finances because I had knowledge. I had to be with her everywhere, be it narrations or meetings.”

