Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Why Priyanka Chopra was slammed by Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui after she praised director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui calls out Priyanka Chopra for calling Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy 'south Asian'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 03:35 PM IST

Why Priyanka Chopra was slammed by Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui after she praised director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy
Priyanka Chopra-Adnan Siddiqui

Recently, Priyanka Chopra congratulated Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a Pakistani-Canadian filmmaker, for becoming the first woman to direct a Star Wars film. However, the actress was criticized by Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui for calling her ‘south-Asian’.

On Friday, Adnan Siddiqui who is known for his role as Anand Sabarwal in Sridevi’s Mom took to his Twitter and criticized Priyanka Chopra for calling Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy a ‘south-Asian’  and wrote, “With due respect, @priyankachopra. Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a Pakistani first just to brush up on your knowledge. Much like the way you flaunt your Indian nationality whenever you get the opportunity before claiming to be a South Asian.”

Earlier Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on her Instagram story and while sharing the photo, she wrote, “First person of color and the first woman to direct a “Star Wars” film…And she’s South Asian!! What a historic moment @sharmeenobaidchinoy. So so proud of you my friend. May the force be with you!”

Sharemeen Obaid-Chinoy is a Pakistani-Canadian filmmaker who is known for making films that highlight inequality for women. Recently, the filmmaker was announced as the director of one of the three upcoming Star Wars films and became the first woman to do so. Some of her notable works include the documentaries Saving Face (2012), Song of Lahore (2015), and A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness (2016).

Priyanka Chopra is currently on a promotional spree for her Russo Brothers’upcoming American web series Citadel wherein she will essay the role of an elite spy and will be seen sharing the screen with Richard Madden. The actress also has James C. Stouse’s American romantic comedy Love Again in the pipeline wherein she will be seen romancing Sam Heughan. Recently, the actress also joined the team of the movie Heads of State starring John Cena and will soon start shooting for it. 

Read Priyanka Chopra reveals she decided to do Citadel without knowing the story: 'This show has incredible ability to...'

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Streaming This Week: Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Michael, OTT releases to binge-watch
In pics: Satish Kaushik's final public appearance at Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi's Holi party a day before death
5 famous majestic Shiva temples in India you must visit on Mahashivratri
From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 665 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.