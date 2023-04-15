Why Priyanka Chopra was slammed by Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui after she praised director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

Priyanka Chopra-Adnan Siddiqui

Recently, Priyanka Chopra congratulated Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a Pakistani-Canadian filmmaker, for becoming the first woman to direct a Star Wars film. However, the actress was criticized by Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui for calling her ‘south-Asian’.

On Friday, Adnan Siddiqui who is known for his role as Anand Sabarwal in Sridevi’s Mom took to his Twitter and criticized Priyanka Chopra for calling Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy a ‘south-Asian’ and wrote, “With due respect, @priyankachopra. Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a Pakistani first just to brush up on your knowledge. Much like the way you flaunt your Indian nationality whenever you get the opportunity before claiming to be a South Asian.”

With due respect, @priyankachopra . Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a Pakistani first just to brush up your knowledge. Much like the way you flaunt your Indian nationality whenever you get the opportunity before claiming to be a South Asian. pic.twitter.com/B7wy8gD8QB April 14, 2023

Earlier Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on her Instagram story and while sharing the photo, she wrote, “First person of color and the first woman to direct a “Star Wars” film…And she’s South Asian!! What a historic moment @sharmeenobaidchinoy. So so proud of you my friend. May the force be with you!”

Sharemeen Obaid-Chinoy is a Pakistani-Canadian filmmaker who is known for making films that highlight inequality for women. Recently, the filmmaker was announced as the director of one of the three upcoming Star Wars films and became the first woman to do so. Some of her notable works include the documentaries Saving Face (2012), Song of Lahore (2015), and A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness (2016).

Priyanka Chopra is currently on a promotional spree for her Russo Brothers’upcoming American web series Citadel wherein she will essay the role of an elite spy and will be seen sharing the screen with Richard Madden. The actress also has James C. Stouse’s American romantic comedy Love Again in the pipeline wherein she will be seen romancing Sam Heughan. Recently, the actress also joined the team of the movie Heads of State starring John Cena and will soon start shooting for it.

