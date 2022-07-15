Search icon
Priya Prakash Varrier looks sizzling hot in red top featuring plunging neckline

Priya Prakash Varrier was pictured posing on her bed in this gorgeous social media post. Her most recent outfit of the day is ideal for a date night.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Priya Prakash Varrier

Priya Prakash Varrier has perfected the art of burning the internet, and with her most recent photo session, she has once again succeeded in drawing a sizable audience. She uploaded some scorching photos to Instagram wearing a red top with a plunging neckline and pink polka dot pants, accessorising with gold hoops.

The fashionista is pictured posing on her bed in this gorgeous social media post. Her most recent outfit of the day is ideal for a date night. 

Check out the stunning photos here:

She has three intriguing films set for release this year on the work front. One of these films is the Sandalwood production Vishnu Priya, which is scheduled to hit theatres on July 25. Another member of the main cast in the movie is Shreyas K Manju. The project, which is billed as a romantic drama, was directed by well-known Malayalam filmmaker VK Prakash.

K Manju, the father of actor Shreyas, provided funding for Vishnu Priya. According to sources, the drama was filmed in a variety of places, including Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Chikmagalur in the state of Karnataka.

