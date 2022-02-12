Priya Prakash Varrier dances to trending song ‘Kacha Badam’, video goes VIRAL

Priya Prakash Varrier, often known as Wink Girl, is a well-known Malayalam actor with a large social media following. The actor recently posted a video of herself dancing to the song 'Kacha Badam,' which has gone viral. Priya wore a casual patterned top and shorts with her hair open. Her hair was tousled by the breeze, and she smiled.

Sharing the post on Instagram, she captioned the photo, “Couldn’t resist this one!” and added a laughing emoji.

The actor, dressed in western garb, danced to the Bengali beats of Bhuban's song, and her fans couldn't keep their focus away from the 'expression queen.' Priya's social media posts, especially her dance videos, are frequently featured in the media. Following her new dance video, fans expressed their love and adoration for her in the comments area.

From teenagers to actors, everyone has shown their creativity by dancing to the tunes of the song. The amazing fact about this song is that it is not sung by a professional artist, but a peanut seller.

Bhuban Badyakar, a hard-working but skilled peanut seller from Birbhum, West Bengal, who has created this song as a marketing tool to promote his business.

The lyrics of his song explains the fact that he sells untoasted peanut, and even before the reel crashed the internet, he was quite popular in his locality. Bhuban's song was recorded by someone, and it was uploaded to the internet, without his knowledge. However, he is thankful to the one who uploaded his song.

Bhuban even collaborated with Haryanvi actor-singer Amit Dhull for a peppy remix of his song. The latest mash-up has the fusion of his original lyrics with Dhull's Haryanvi lyrics.