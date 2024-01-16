Headlines

'How can you not...': Prabhas fans troll makers of Maruthi's The Raja Saab for misspelling his name in first poster

After The Raja Saab' first poster was released, it was rumoured that Prabhas has changed the spelling of his name to Prabhass. When the actor's team clarified that it is a printing mistake, Prabhas fans slammed the makers.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 10:23 PM IST

Prabhas in The Raja Saab/Instagram
The first poster of Prabhas' upcoming film titled The Raja Saab was unveiled by the makers on Monday, January 15, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal. The actor's massy look was loved by the fans, but they couldn't help but notice that his name was spelled as 'Prabhass' in the poster.

Soon, rumours began that Prabhas has changed the spelling of his name due to numerological reasons after his back-to-back flops in the form of Saaho, The Radhe Shyam, and Adipurush before his last film Salaar's mammoth success. But, Prabhas' team issued a clarification to the Telugu film portal Aakashavaani that the Baahubali star hasn't changed his name's spelling.

"Just got the confirmation from the team. There is no change in name. It's a printing mistake on the poster. Instead of ‘Prabhas’s #RajaSaab, by mistake, the name got printed as Prabhass on the poster", the portal shared on its X (previously known as Twitter) account on Tuesday, January 16.

As soon as the clarification came in, Prabhas fans slammed the makers for misspelling his name on the Reddit Tollywood sub. One netizen wrote, "How can you not proof read a poster which will go out to public, shows how much attention to detail the movie will have", while another wrote, "The lack of quality assurance is appalling, especially considering the stakes involved." A Reddit user even pointed out, "Prabhas's is also wrong. It has to be Prabhas'." "Printing mistake? Are you serious", quipped another fan.

Mistake in raja saab poster
byu/Present-Barnacle2297 intollywood

Billed as a romantic horror entertainer, The Raja Saab is written and directed by Maruthi, and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under his banner People Media Factory. The film's music is being composed by National Award-winning music composer Thaman S and its cinematography will be handled by Karthik Palani. The film's release date hasn't been announced yet.

