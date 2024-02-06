Prabhas' blockbuster Salaar finally releases on OTT in this dubbed version, netizens say 'please I kindly request...'

The English dubbed version of Salaar has now started streaming on English. Netizens are requesting the makers and the streaming platform to release the Hindi dubbed version of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's blockbuster.

Headlined by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran and helmed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire turned out to be a massive blockbuster upon its release in December last year and earned Rs 615 crore worldwide, as per the industry tracker Sacnilk. The film had its streaming release on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam versions in January.

The action-packed blockbuster received a roaring response from the audiences its OTT release on Netflix as it dominated the global charts in Top 10 positions. And now after the massive demand from fans, Salaar has started streaming in English on Netflix. The production house Hombale Films shared the announcement on its Instagram page and wrote, "On MASSive demand, we are delighted to bring the epic action saga of #Salaar, now in English on @Netflix for audiences across the globe!".

However, their post met with irked reactions from netizens who demanded the Hindi dubbed version of the film on Netflix. One of the Instagram users referenced Prabhas' popular dialogue from the film "Please I Kindly Request" and wrote, "Please I kindly request Salaar in Hindi". Multiple other comments read, "Hindi Version Please". There have been no updates regarding the OTT release of the Hindi dubbed version of Salaar.

Apart from Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the Prashanth Neel film also features Jagapathi Babu, Eeswari Rao, Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand, and Bobby Simha in key roles. The film clashed at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's emotional drama Dunki, which has also grossed more than Rs 400 crore at the global box office.



