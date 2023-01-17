Poonam Pandey’s new video goes viral, netizens post vulgar comments

Bollywood’s hot and fearless actress Poonam Pandey has once again gained the public’s attention. The model has posted a video on her social media handle. She is dancing and posing in the video with bold make-up on her face. Poonam is seen posing in her crazy style.

She has captioned the video, “Give me more baby.” Netizens have filled her comment box. The video is pinned on her Instagram and has received more than 19,000 likes in less than 24 hours. Pandey is grooming on the Slumber party song of Ashnikko, the American singer.

Poonam is wearing a black blouse and has paired it with pink coloured pants. She is also wearing accessories which are tied on her left hand and earring.

Netizens have flooded her comment box with various types of comments. Some users have called her bold, some have complimented the outfit and some have criticised her and written vulgar comments on the video.

Earlier she posted another video while the artists were putting makeup on her. She was also posing in the video for her photoshoot.