Pathaan advance booking to open on this date in India, film already breaking sales records overseas

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role

Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback vehicle is barely a week away from release in theatres. The film’s advance booking sales began in select overseas markets as early as last month. However, there was no news about when the sale would begin back home. But now Yash Raj Films have revealed when avance booking for Pathaan will open in India.

As per an official statement from the studio, YRF will open the advance booking for Pathaan on Jan 20, five full days before the film’s release. The studio says the strategy is to take the hype around Pathaan to its most optimal point before YRF gives an opportunity to audiences to book tickets of this big ticket Hindi tentpole movie.

Rohan Malhotra, Vice President, distribution, YRF says, “The advance booking for Pathaan will open on 20th Jan in India for the normal 2D version in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu along with premium formats like IMAX, 4DX, D BOX and ICE versions in Hindi. YRF is very excited to release the 4th film of the YRF Spy Universe, which marks the entry of superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham to one of India’s biggest franchises.”

The film has already been setting records in overseas markets. A Pinkvilla report stated that Pathaan had sold tickets worth €125,000 (roughly Rs 1.1 crore) for the five-day extended weekend in Germany. The record for an Indian film in the country is €142,983 by Dilwale, which Pathaan should easily cross. Additionally, it has advance booking numbers of A$65,000 (over Rs 53 lakh) and $50,000 (Rs 41 lakh) in the UAE. In both these territories, Pathaan is poised to topple the previous record-holder (Padmaavat and Raees respectively).

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh, Deepika, and John and is one of the most awaited Indian film releases this year. The film is rumoured to have cameos from Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan.