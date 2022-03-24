Pooja Hegde reacts to her fallout rumours with 'Radhe Shyam' co-star Prabhas and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Actress Pooja Hegde is full of positivity and doesn't allow trolls or gossip to leave a negative impact on her. Recently, there were rumours about Pooja's fallout with her 'Radhe Shyam' co-star Prabhas. Also, last year Hegde's Instagram got hacked, and through the hacked handle, a meme of Samantha Ruth Prabhu was posted that says 'I don't find her pretty at all.' Both of these occasions stirred a huge debate on the social world. However, the actress put such rumours to rest.

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, the 'Housefull 4' actress reacted to social media negativity and said, "My social media will always be about the good times in my life because I feel that there’s already so much negativity out there and I don’t want to add to it. I try to let that go and then focus on the positive." Pooja also added that even if the news is baseless, people love to discuss and gossip about it. During her last film's shoot, there were speculations that Prabhas and Pooja Hegde doesn't get along on the sets. However, the production house UV creations denied the gossip, and they said that the leading pair share a great camaraderie off-screen, and that's what transcends on-screen too.

Pooja starrer 'Radhe Shyam' which was released on March 11 opened big at the box office but failed to garner an overall positive response. While Pooja's performance has been lauded by the audience and critics alike, the film had little to offer in terms of script. Talking about the film which explores the concept of a war between love and destiny, when we asked Pooja if she believes in destiny, she said, "I do believe in destiny. I am here as an actor today because of destiny, God, or divine intervention or energies. I don't know what kind has put me here because growing up I was a very shy kid, I had stage fright and people in school were stunned when they got to know that Pooja Hegde became an actor. I was so quiet."