Watch: Pakistani actress Nadia Khan calls Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan 'insecure of talented Pak artistes'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Secunderabad constituency Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting dates, key candidates, other details

Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency: Check voting date, key candidates, result and more

In Mayyur Girotra, Trends Get Redefined!

Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, former U-19 World Cup star who scored 25-ball fifty for KKR in maiden IPL innings

Alappuzha Kerala Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Secunderabad constituency Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting dates, key candidates, other details

In Mayyur Girotra, Trends Get Redefined!

Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, former U-19 World Cup star who scored 25-ball fifty for KKR in maiden IPL innings

8 foods to increase calcium in body

8 animals that lay largest eggs

Health benefits of drinking wood-apple (bael) juice on empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

IPL 2024: Who Is Mayank Yadav? The New Pace Sensation Of India | Lucknow Super Giants

DC vs KKR: Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, A Rising Star For Kolkata Knight Riders | IPL 2024

DC vs KKR Highlights 1st Innings: Delhi Capitals Need 273 Runs To Win Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Shah Rukh Khan's worst film didn't release for 10 years, he quit due to controversial kiss scene, refused to promote it

Meet actress who spent nights in dance bar, debuted at 16, had no hit for 15 years, then led biggest hit of 2023

Rashmika Mandanna finally reacts to being trolled for viral dialogue in Animal: 'People just know...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Watch: Pakistani actress Nadia Khan calls Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan 'insecure of talented Pak artistes'

Indian actors 'including the Khans' are insecure of Pakistani artistes, said Nadia Khan.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 03:45 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan-Aamir Khan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pakistani actress Nadia Khan, who is also a TV presenter, has called Indian actors ‘including the Khans’ insecure of Pakistani artistes such as Fawad Khan. The video of her is going viral on social media and netizens are reacting to it.

While talking on an episode of Kya Drama Hai Uncut Version, ”After working in their films, Fawad Khan and other Pakistani celebs are so popular in India that some of Bollywood's top actors became insecure about them. They only tried to create a political issue between the two countries and made sure our artistes were banned there (After Uri attack). It was not just the Indian politicians that had an issue with us, the top actors there were scared."

Nadia further said, “It is not just a fear of getting films, but also how much the Indian public was starting to love Pakistani actors. They were so scared of our talent that they got us banned. Recently what our actors Wahaj and Bilal (Seemingly hinting at Wahaj Ali and Bilal Abbas Khan), have done has made the Indian public fall in love with them... these stars in India are viral, you have no idea about their fan following in India. Even the Khans (Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan) are insecure – 'If these boys come in our films, what will we do?'”

One of the social media users shared the clip with the caption, “I need her delusion.” Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Look at rest two guests n deir expressions.” The second one said, “SRK vs Pakistan entertainment industry... Vote karwa do sirf Pakistan mai ... I'm sure SRK more than 50% vote se lead karenge.” Another said, “Delusion jab ultra pro max ho jatii h toh yahii hota hai.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

BCCI finds Rishabh Pant guilty of breaching IPL Code of Conduct in DC vs KKR match, slaps hefty fine

Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

The Ultimate Guide to Wealth Management in 2024

Meet woman who started career with just Rs 110, now earns in Rs 16420000, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her business is...

Watch: Pakistani actress Nadia Khan calls Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan 'insecure of talented Pak artistes'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement