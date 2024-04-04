Watch: Pakistani actress Nadia Khan calls Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan 'insecure of talented Pak artistes'

Indian actors 'including the Khans' are insecure of Pakistani artistes, said Nadia Khan.

Pakistani actress Nadia Khan, who is also a TV presenter, has called Indian actors ‘including the Khans’ insecure of Pakistani artistes such as Fawad Khan. The video of her is going viral on social media and netizens are reacting to it.

While talking on an episode of Kya Drama Hai Uncut Version, ”After working in their films, Fawad Khan and other Pakistani celebs are so popular in India that some of Bollywood's top actors became insecure about them. They only tried to create a political issue between the two countries and made sure our artistes were banned there (After Uri attack). It was not just the Indian politicians that had an issue with us, the top actors there were scared."

I need her delusion pic.twitter.com/TVDBuP754j — Ash (@ashilikeit) April 3, 2024

Nadia further said, “It is not just a fear of getting films, but also how much the Indian public was starting to love Pakistani actors. They were so scared of our talent that they got us banned. Recently what our actors Wahaj and Bilal (Seemingly hinting at Wahaj Ali and Bilal Abbas Khan), have done has made the Indian public fall in love with them... these stars in India are viral, you have no idea about their fan following in India. Even the Khans (Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan) are insecure – 'If these boys come in our films, what will we do?'”

One of the social media users shared the clip with the caption, “I need her delusion.” Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Look at rest two guests n deir expressions.” The second one said, “SRK vs Pakistan entertainment industry... Vote karwa do sirf Pakistan mai ... I'm sure SRK more than 50% vote se lead karenge.” Another said, “Delusion jab ultra pro max ho jatii h toh yahii hota hai.”

