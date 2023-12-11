Operation Valentine motion teaser: Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar prepare for biggest airstrike, fans compare it to Fighter

Headlines

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 06:17 PM IST

Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar are all set to enthrall the audience with their upcoming movie Operation Valentine. The film was scheduled to release on December 8, however, now the makers have announced a new release date for the film along with an intriguing motion poster. 

The motion teaser gives us a glimpse into the world of Operation Valentine, as Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar prepare for one of the biggest airstrikes. Inspired by true events, ‘Operation Valentine’ is a patriotic, edge-of-the-seat entertainer and will showcase the indomitable spirits of our Air Force heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face protecting the nation. The makers have announced the new release date as February 16, 2024. 

Operation Valentine is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Sandeep Mudda’s Renaissance Pictures, and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment (Vakil Khan) and Nandakumar Abbineni. Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, a seasoned ad-film maker and VFX aficionado will be marking his directorial debut with this film. Written by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Aamir Khan, and Siddharth Raj Kumar. 

The film marks Varun Tej's Hindi film debut as an Indian Air Force pilot and features Manushi Chhillar in the role of a radar officer. The film will be released in Telugu and Hindi on February 16, 2024. Netizens also shared their views about the motion teaser. One of the comments read, "This looks better than Fighter." Another wrote, "have been waiting for this for so long." Another commented, "goosebumps loaded." Another commented, "Looks like another Fighter." 

Fighter is also an aerial action film starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25. 

Meanwhile, Varun Tej recently tied the knot with his beau Lavanya Tripathi in Italy. The couple got hitched in an intimate wedding ceremony which was attended by their close friends and family. Their adorable wedding pictures went viral on social media and the netizens couldn't stop praising the beautiful couple. 

