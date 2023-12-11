Meet only filmmaker in Forbes' 100 richest Indians list, his net worth is more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Chopras combined

This filmmaker, with a net worth greater than the Khans and Aditya Chopra combined, is the only film personality in Forbes' list of richest Indians

The number of dollar billionaires has seen a steady increase over the last few years with a boom in most sectors of the industry. A recent list released by Forbes Magazine shed light on the 100 richest Indians, and how their fortunes have changed from 2022 to 2023. The list is, of course, led by bigwigs like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, and Savitri Jindal. But it also includes one filmmaker, who finds himself at the 82nd spot. India’s richest filmmaker is so rich that his wealth is more than the combined net worth of most of Bollywood’s bigwigs.

India’s richest filmmaker is...

Kalanithi Maran, the billionaire owner of the Sun Group, is the only media/entertainment personality in Forbes’ list of 100 richest Indians in 2023. The 58-year-old entrepreneur has a net worth of $2.85 billion as per the magazine. This comes out to around Rs 23,700 crore, more than any other film personality in India. Through Sun Pictures, Maran has produced blockbusters like Enthiran, Jailer, Beast, and many others.

How Kalanithi Maran towers over Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, and others

The richest Bollywood personality is Ronnie Screwvala, the founder of UTV and current head of RSVP Films. He has a net worth of $1.55 billion (Rs 12,800 crore), just over half of Maran. Other Bollywood biggies pale further in comparison. For instance, Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth is reported to be Rs 6300 crore, while Salman Khan is further back at around Rs 3000 crore. Aditya Chopra, the owner of Yash Raj Films, is worth Rs 7200 crore. This means that Maran is wealthier than Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aditya Chopra put together. In fact, his wealth still trumps even if other members of the Chopra family are added to the mix.

Kalanithi Maran’s wealth

Talking about the source of Maran’s wealth, Forbes writes, “Kalanithi Maran, whose net worth stands at Rs23,709.15 crore, is the founder of Sun TV Network, which reaches more than 140 million households in India with its 33 channels. His Sun Group also operates 69 FM radio stations and three newspapers.” Maran’s Sun Group also includes IPL team Sunisers Hyderabad (overseen by his daughter Kaavya) among other subsidiaries.