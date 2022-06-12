Newlyweds Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan apologise for violating rules at Tirupati Balaji temple

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan

Newlyweds actress Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan have apologised for wearing footwear in Tirupati Balaji temple. After tying the knot on June 9, the duo went to Tirumala Tirupati Desvasthanam to seek blessings for their new journey.

According to Chief Vigilance Security Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Desvasthanam Board, Narasimha Kishore, the actress was seen wearing footwear in Mada Streets. He mentioned that the newlyweds violated the rules as they brought private photographers with them. For the unversed, Tirumala Tirupati doesn’t give you permission to bring private cameras. As per the report of India Today, Kishore added that Nayanthara wishes to make a public apology, "We have also spoken to her and she wanted to release a video to the press apologising to Lord Balaji, TTD, and pilgrims. However, we are going to serve notices to her."

In the same report, it was stated that Vignesh Shivan has sent an apology letter to the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam board that explained their side. The letter reads, "After the wedding, we went straight to Tirupati temple without even going home and attended the wedding ceremony of Ezhumalayan. After that, a lot of people came out of the temple and surrounded us. So we left there and after a while, we came back in front of the Ezhumalayan temple." Shivan further expanded, "We quickly finished the photo shoot and decided to get out of there as the fans would surround us if they saw us. In the ensuing commotion, we failed to notice that we were walking with shoes in the area where it was forbidden to wear shoes. We apologise for the inconvenience. We have been to Tirupati five times in the last month with the desire to get married in Tirupati. Due to various reasons, it was not possible to hold our wedding at Tirupati temple."

The wedding of Nayanthara and Vignesh was a high-profile ceremony, with many prominent figures from the political and entertainment worlds in attendance. M.K. Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, was invited. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Suriya, Ajith, and Karthi were among those invited, in addition to the chief minister. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi were among the guests.