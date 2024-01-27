Twitter
'My father is not a Sanghi': Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya reacts to social media criticism, leaves actor emotional

Rajinikanth was left in tears when his daughter Aishwarya addressed social media hate for him and said, "my father is not a Sanghi' during the audio launch of 'Lal Salaam' in Chennai.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 05:10 PM IST

At the audio launch of 'Lal Salaam' in Chennai on January 26, dileft her father Rajiikanth emotional when she addressed the audience. She clarified that her father is not 'Sanghi,' as claimed on social media. She spoke emotionally about her father and the film which left super star teary eyed.

'Lal Salaam' is a sports drama set to release in theaters on February 9. On January 26, the audio launch of 'Lal Salaam' happened at the Sri Sairam Institute of Technology in Chennai. During her speech, Aishwarya Rajinikanth expressed gratitude to her team. She also addressed the recent personal attacks her father faced on social media.

She said, "I generally stay away from social media, but my team often tells me what's happening and keep showing some posts. I used to get angry seeing them. We're human beings too. In recent times, many people call my father a Sanghi. I didn't know what it meant. I then asked someone what was the meaning of Sanghi and they said that people who support a particular political party are called Sanghi."

She added, "I'd like to make it clear here, Rajinikanth is not a Sanghi. If he was, he wouldn't have done a film like 'Lal Salaam'." Hearing this, Rajinikanth was left in tears. Aishwarya Rajinikanth shared that putting together the 'Lal Salaam' project was initially challenging because several producers were hesitant to fund it. She mentioned the difficulty in finding financial support for the film. Additionally, Aishwarya revealed that she didn't consider asking her father to be part of the film during the initial stages.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth shared that when her father heard the script for 'Lal Salaam,' he expressed interest in playing the role of Moideen Bhai. Initially hesitant and concerned about potentially affecting her father's legacy, Aishwarya had not considered him for a role in the film until he himself suggested it.

During the shooting, Aishwarya expressed gratitude to the people of Senji, Thiruvannamalai, and Pondicherry for treating Rajinikanth like their own son.

Acknowledging the sensitive subject of the film, Aishwarya thanked her father, stating that only a person with great humanity would agree to take on such a role. The sports drama stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles, with Rajinikanth making an extended cameo. 'Lal Salaam,' produced by Lyca Productions, is set to release in theaters on February 9.

